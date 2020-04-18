We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

When it came to curbing the spread of the coronavirus, Karna Gurung seemed to be doing everything right.

He wore masks and gloves before federal and local officials started to recommend their use.

He closed the two grocery stores he partially owns to in-store shopping — customers had to call in their orders for produce and toilet paper and pick up bags from the curb — even though it meant the stores were losing thousands of dollars per day.

“$5,000 is nothing in terms of people’s lives,” he said on March 29. “Life is more important than money. Money we can recover.”

He took his role as a leader among Omaha’s Bhutanese-Nepalese population seriously, too, translating coronavirus news and announcements into Nepali on his Facebook page to keep his community informed.

Now, in a cruel twist, Gurung is on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at the Nebraska Medical Center with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, his family said.

He is just 32 years old but is also a diabetic, one of the groups most at risk for serious coronavirus complications. The virus, which made him gasp for breath, also sent his blood sugar spiking.

“When it happens to my own family, my twin brother Karna, I felt it so closely,” Bhim Gurung said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Karna Gurung tested positive for the coronavirus over a week ago, his brother said. His family is not sure where he was exposed, but suspect it may be related to a home health care business the entrepreneurial refugee family runs.

Nine Gurung siblings and their parents live in Omaha, after fleeing violence in Bhutan and life in a refugee camp in eastern Nepal. They own several businesses, including a wholesale distribution operation, the home health care agency and the iMart stores near 40th and Cuming and 90th and Fort Streets. The stores are closed through the end of the month.

Most people with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms, if any at all. Others, including those who are older or have underlying health conditions, may require more medical care or breathing support.

Karna Gurung exhibited the telltale signs of COVID-19: coughing, shortness of breath. His wife tested positive, too.

Karna Gurung seemed to be handling the illness with medication at home, his brother said.

Then things took a turn for the worse on Monday. He was admitted to the Nebraska Medical Center and has been sedated on a ventilator, though his family hopes he will be able to be removed from it this weekend.

He is receiving an experimental antiviral drug called remdesivir through a clinical trial, and seemed to be responding well later this week, Bhim Gurung said.

No visitors are allowed at the hospital.

“That’s the saddest part,” Bhim Gurung said. “We can’t even see him.”

Prayers are pouring in from around the world — Karna Gurung was well-known for his work with groups and events like the Refugee Congress.

Bhim Gurung, who is quarantined in a separate part of the house from his wife and parents, is waiting to be tested for the coronavirus, too.

He is fearful for his brother, and the broader Bhutanese-Nepalese community — already he knows of five people who have tested positive.

Bhim Gurung is president of the Bhutanese Community of Nebraska, and has asked people to adhere to a strict three-week lockdown: no shopping, no work.

“We did a voluntary lockdown but it’s not working … because people still feel they have to go to work,” he said. “We’re not the government, we can’t force them.”

Before Karna Gurung became ill, he said in an interview that he thought Nebraska needed a full shutdown order to truly contain the virus and persuade everyone to stay home.

A number of refugees in Omaha, including the Bhutanese, work in and carpool to meatpacking plants. Outbreaks have emerged at beef and pork plants in Grand Island; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Columbus Junction, Iowa. Food production is considered an essential service during the pandemic.

Some plants are offering bonuses or increased pay for workers during the pandemic, which is tempting to those living paycheck to paycheck, Bhim Gurung said.

“It will be a big problem if it spreads in the refugee community,” he said.

So, following in the footsteps of his brother, who is too sick to talk, he is once again trying to get the word out.

Do not take this lightly. Take steps to protect yourself, your family, your community.

“My people need to know it’s not some kind of flu virus,” Bhim Gurung said. “It’s really the worst virus.”