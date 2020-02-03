A man suffered what police said are life-threatening injuries early Monday in a one-vehicle crash near 50th and Blondo Streets.
Just after 12:05 a.m., Omaha police were sent to investigate the crash, in which a 2017 Dodge Challenger was eastbound on Blondo when it ran the stop sign at 50th. The driver lost control, police said, and the Dodge left the roadway to the north, struck a utility pole, utility box and chain-link fence before it rolled. The car then struck a tree before coming to rest near 49th Avenue.
The driver, Dajuan Ball, 38, of Omaha, was partially ejected from the car. He suffered serious injuries to his chest and abdomen that are considered life-threatening. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. A front-seat passenger, Kevin Nauden, 37, and a back-seat passenger, Jacquita Saunders, 38, both of Omaha, sustained minor injuries.
Police said Ball wasn't wearing a seat belt.
