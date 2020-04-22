An Omaha man suffered a gunshot wound that also destroyed his cellphone Tuesday when he inadvertently fired his handgun.
The 22-year-old told police that he was trying to remove the slide on his Glock model 27 about 4:30 p.m. when he accidentally pulled the trigger. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.
The man, who lives near 39th Street and Kansas Avenue, said he had been careful to remove the magazine but didn't realize a round was in the chamber. When the gun went off, the bullet went through his cellphone before entering the upper portion of his left leg.
He didn’t accidentally pull the trigger he accidentally didn’t make sure there was no round in the chamber. Pulling the trigger is a necessary step when disassembling a Glock. Hopefully he recovers fully and learns from this mistake.
No doubt a registered gun.
