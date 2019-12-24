An Omaha man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday in north Omaha.
Omaha police responded to the crash before 2:40 a.m. just east of 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Investigators determined that a 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by Michael A. Parker Sr., 47, was westbound on Sorensen. The Tahoe struck the center median and Parker overcorrected to the right, police said. The Tahoe left the roadway and struck a retaining wall, coming to rest back in the roadway.
Medics pronounced Parker dead at the scene. Lack of a seat belt was a contributing factor, police said.
Sorensen Parkway was closed in both directions during the crash investigation. The eastbound lanes reopened at 6:15 a.m. and the westbound lanes reopened at 7 a.m.
