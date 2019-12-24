An Omaha man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday in north Omaha.

Omaha police responded to the crash before 2:40 a.m. just east of 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Investigators determined that a 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by Michael A. Parker Sr., 47, was westbound on Sorensen. The Tahoe struck the center median and Parker overcorrected to the right, police said. The Tahoe left the roadway and struck a retaining wall, coming to rest back in the roadway.

Medics pronounced Parker dead at the scene. Lack of a seat belt was a contributing factor, police said.

Sorensen Parkway was closed in both directions during the crash investigation. The eastbound lanes reopened at 6:15 a.m. and the westbound lanes reopened at 7 a.m.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription