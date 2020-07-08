A pedestrian killed Sunday in a hit-and-run incident is being remembered as a man who was full of energy and a loving father to his 5-year-old son.
Justin Johnson, 26, was struck by a vehicle and killed about 6 a.m. Sunday near 96th and L Streets. Omaha police are searching for a vehicle that was westbound on L Street when it hit Johnson before leaving the scene.
"Justin was taken way too soon," his sister, Melonie Johnson of Omaha, said Wednesday. "Justin was full of character and energy — always. He had a contagious smile, loved people, was very artsy and was always looking for a new trend and adventure."
His sister set up a GoFundMe page for help with funeral expenses. Any remaining money, she said, will be used for Johnson's son, Thomas "Tommy" Johnson of Omaha.
Justin Johnson came to Omaha from Mississippi in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina. He attended Westside High School before graduating from Burke High in 2012.
"He touched a lot of people and made a lot of friends," his sister said. "We want justice for Justin and most of all peace."
Melonie Johnson said her brother would skateboard "just about everywhere he wanted to go." He was between jobs, she said, but doted on his son.
"Even if he was down to his last dollar, he used it for Tommy," she said. "He loved to play video games with Tommy and to show him tricks on the skateboard."
In addition to his sister, Johnson is survived by his father, Cornelius Johnson of Florence, Mississippi; sister Queyetta Johnson of Omaha; brother Kris Berry of Houston; and grandmother Ivorene Berry of Pearl, Mississippi.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should contact the Omaha Police Department traffic unit at 402-444-5627 or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.