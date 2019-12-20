An Omaha man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision near Bennington. 

Heriberto Martinez-Torres, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred about 8 a.m. at Blair High and Bennington Roads. 

A semitrailer truck that was going south on Blair High Road collided with the Toyota Camry driven by Martinez-Torres, who was attempting to turn left from northbound Blair High Road onto westbound Bennington Road, said Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Hudson.

The semi driver, Dale Laflin, of Orchard, Nebraska, was not injured. 

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, authorities said.

No citations have been issued, officials said.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription