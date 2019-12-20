An Omaha man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision near Bennington.
Heriberto Martinez-Torres, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred about 8 a.m. at Blair High and Bennington Roads.
A semitrailer truck that was going south on Blair High Road collided with the Toyota Camry driven by Martinez-Torres, who was attempting to turn left from northbound Blair High Road onto westbound Bennington Road, said Douglas County Sheriff's Capt. Wayne Hudson.
The semi driver, Dale Laflin, of Orchard, Nebraska, was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, authorities said.
No citations have been issued, officials said.
