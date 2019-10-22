A 43-year-old Omaha man critically injured on Oct. 13 when he was ejected in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Fontenelle Boulevard and the Northwest Radial has died.

Paul J. Lee died at the Nebraska Medical Center, where police said he was taken with internal injuries. A hospital spokeswoman said she couldn't confirm what day Lee died. 

Investigators determined that a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Mary J. Miller, 49, of Omaha, was northbound on Fontenelle Boulevard just north of the Northwest Radial about 1:30 a.m Sunday. The Chevrolet was struck by a southbound 2005 Kia Sedona driven by Lee.

The Kia continued onto to a median, where it struck a flagpole and a stone monument. Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Kia. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

