An Omaha man died Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was driving went off a state highway and crashed.

Rick Leinbaugh, 56, was going west on Nebraska Highway 31 near 180th Street when the crash occurred. He died at the scene.

The crash was reported at 4:21 p.m. The Springfield Fire Department and deputies from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office responded.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Nancy Gaarder

