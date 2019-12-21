Pedestrian struck by a vehicle

Omaha police tape off the block between Northwest Radial Highway and Pinkney Street along 60th Street on Saturday night. Cecil Redden, 62, died at the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street. He was not in a marked crosswalk.

 JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD

An Omaha man died after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Omaha police responded to the scene near 60th and Pinkney Streets about 6 p.m.

Cecil Redden, 62, was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William Minturn, 58, Omaha police said. Redden was not in a marked crosswalk.

Redden was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Redden was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Alcohol and speed are not considered contributing factors in the crash, police said.

