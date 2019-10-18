An Omaha man struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of 67th and L Streets on Friday afternoon has died, Omaha police say. 

Thomas Smith, 45, was struck by a 2003 Nissan Xterra driven by Anthony A. Potter, 18, about 2 p.m. Friday, police said. 

An investigation revealed that Smith was crossing at a crosswalk when Potter, heading east, violated a red light and struck him, police said.

Multiple witnesses performed CPR on Smith until medics arrived and took him to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died.  

Potter was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

