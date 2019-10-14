A 43-year-old Omaha man was critically injured early Sunday when he was ejected in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Fontenelle Boulevard and the Northwest Radial.

Paul J. Lee was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with internal injuries considered to be life-threatening, according to an Omaha police spokesman. A hospital spokeswoman said Lee remained in critical condition Sunday evening.

Investigators determined that a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Mary J. Miller, 49, of Omaha was northbound on Fontenelle Boulevard just north of the Northwest Radial about 1:30 a.m. The Chevrolet was struck by a southbound 2005 Kia Sedona driven by Lee.

The Kia continued onto to a median, where it struck a flagpole and a stone monument. Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Kia.

Miller, who suffered a broken wrist, was also taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription