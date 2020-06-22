An Omaha man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of assault after he allegedly deployed pepper spray inside an Old Market bar where he'd been refused entry. 

The incident occurred at T. Henery's Pub at 318 S. 11th St. shortly after 11 p.m. Employees told police that the 37-year-old man was denied entry due to coronavirus restrictions prohibiting bars from operating at more than 50% of capacity. Those rules were eased effective Monday, with bars and restaurants now allowed to operate at 100% of capacity.

After the man left T. Henery's, employees reported having burning sensations and labored breathing. The bar was cleared and employees reviewed surveillance video that allegedly shows the man appearing to walk away before turning and spraying something into the bar. 

Two employees followed the man to another bar near 11th and Howard Streets where he was located by police. Officers searched the man and found a canister of pepper spray in his pocket.

He was arrested on two counts of third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. 

