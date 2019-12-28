A rehabilitation and long-term care facility was evacuated because of a possible carbon monoxide leak Saturday afternoon.
A suspicious odor was reported at Azria Health Montclair near 132nd Street and West Center Road just after 2 p.m., according to Douglas County dispatchers.
Both the Omaha Fire Department and the Metropolitan Utilities District responded and evacuated the building as a precaution, MUD said in a tweet.
MUD and OFD responding to a carbon monoxide call at 2525 S 135th Ave. Building evacuated as a precaution. #Omaha— M.U.D. Omaha (@mudomahane) December 28, 2019
Dispatchers confirmed that two buses arrived to relocate residents temporarily.
Montclair provides 175 beds, according to the facility's Facebook page. It was unclear how many people were in the facility's care during the evacuation.
The investigation of the leak is ongoing.
