It’s a hard combination to beat: feeling better about yourself while helping someone else.
But that’s what can happen to people who sign up for classes with life coach Terry Myers of Omaha.
A retired businesswoman, Myers said she knew she wanted to invest her time in helping others, so she created Dream Weavers Intuitive Life Learning center. And she was certain she didn’t want to spend any more time keeping books, filing tax forms and otherwise preoccupying herself with the details of running a business. So she decided she would have clients pay the fee for her class to Goodfellows, The World-Herald’s charitable organization.
One-hundred percent of the $60 fee Myers charges goes directly to Goodfellows. She keeps no money for herself. And The World-Herald? Neither does it keep any portion of donations it receives. The newspaper absorbs the administrative costs of the charity so that all donations go entirely to those in crisis.
Myers said she selected Goodfellows because of the work the charity does.
“I’ve always respected what they do to help people in our community,” said Myers, who co-founded Right-at-Home, an in-home companion care company.
Goodfellows provides one-time donations to people who might otherwise fall through the safety net created by other organizations. The aid provided recipients helps them pay off bills, and it goes directly to the entities owed money, such as landlords or local utilities.
Myers said her classes focus on helping people turn within for answers.
“I coach people to realize their inner strength and to listen to their heart as they make their way through their life’s journey,” she said. “We’re not here to survive, we’re here to thrive.”
Recent client Rose Landaverde, 26, said she was a bit skeptical when her boss suggested she sign up for Myers’ class called “Infinite Possibilities.”
“So far, what I’ve applied to my life has been helping me,” she said, after completing a four-week class. “It’s changing the way I think about things to help me reach my goals.”
Among the habits Landaverde said she’s developing:
- Quiet contemplation each morning about what the day should bring.
- Goal setting for the day.
- Positive affirmations to reinforce a constructive approach to the day.
- Visualizing doing what needs to be done and being successful at it.
“It changes the way you think about the things you want, visualizing them in your life,” Landaverde said.
Myers also offers classes in dream interpretation and does private numerology readings. The latter involves looking for insights into your life by studying your birthdate and name. Her company is on Facebook at DreamWeaversOmaha or online at dreamweavers.community.
Myers said her goal is to “help people realize they’ve always known their purpose and they’re already living it.”
