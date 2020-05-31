With the city’s libraries currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Summer Reading Program hosted by the Omaha Public Library will look a little different. Reading and listening to books will be largely online.
The program, which promotes reading for fun at any age and helps to keep kids’ minds sharp while they’re out of school, begins Monday and runs through July 31.
Although reading is its own reward, kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by registering and reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours or more. Audiobooks and CDs, e-books and Playaways count as well.
Downloadable audiobooks and e-books are available through the library’s website. Physical library items may be placed on hold through a library cardholder’s online account or by phone and scheduled for pick up at library locations designated for curbside pick-ups. Looking for a good read? Reach out to the library staff for a custom reading list.
Diversions on demand
Online activities and presentations include the Dr. Oxygen science show, escape rooms, a magic show with Jeff Quinn, Out & About storytimes, Wildlife Encounters and more. See a full schedule of events at omahalibrary.org.
