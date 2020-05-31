Reading for fun

The Omaha Public Library's summer reading program runs June 1 through July 31. Looking for some titles you'd enjoy? The library website has a tool for generating a customized list. 

 ADOBE STOCK

With the city’s libraries currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Summer Reading Program hosted by the Omaha Public Library will look a little different. Reading and listening to books will be largely online.

The program, which promotes reading for fun at any age and helps to keep kids’ minds sharp while they’re out of school, begins Monday and runs through July 31.

Although reading is its own reward, kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by registering and reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours or more. Audiobooks and CDs, e-books and Playaways count as well.

To learn more and register, visit omahalibrary.org or call 402-444-4800.

Need books?

Downloadable audiobooks and e-books are available through the library’s website. Physical library items may be placed on hold through a library cardholder’s online account or by phone and scheduled for pick up at library locations designated for curbside pick-ups. Looking for a good read? Reach out to the library staff for a custom reading list.

Diversions on demand

Online activities and presentations include the Dr. Oxygen science show, escape rooms, a magic show with Jeff Quinn, Out & About storytimes, Wildlife Encounters and more. See a full schedule of events at omahalibrary.org.

Omaha Zoo details reopening plan

chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094

Tags

Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email