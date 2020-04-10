20200323_new_pour_zl5

Douglas County Health Department Director Adi Pour said she is taking heat from both sides during the coronavirus pandemic: those who say the restriction she has imposed are too harsh and those who say they arne't tough enough. "Sometimes that weighs on you, and then you just need to step back and say, 'I need to do what is right for this community and what is right for public health,'" she said.

Omaha leaders asked the public Friday to stay focused in the coming weeks as the state pushes to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Adi Pour, director of Douglas County's Health Department, said that with 24 new cases Friday, Douglas County's total number of cases reached 222.

For the people who died in the last few days from COVID-19, Pour tracked back the origin of their cases to around March 20. The people all started showing symptoms March 25, then died from April 7-9.

If people are exposed now, that puts a potential peak three weeks out, Pour said at a Friday press conference.

"The next three weeks are extremely important," Pour said. "I just urge our entire community to take it very serious."

Nebraska remains under directed health measures ordered by Gov. Pete Ricketts, and Douglas County has local restrictions in place. The measures limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people, and close a number of businesses including sit-down restaurants and salons that would put people in close contact.

Wednesday, Stothert closed Omaha city parks after some park users ignored calls to not gather and to stay socially distant.

With the pandemic's peak projected to arrive as early as late April, Mayor Jean Stothert asked for people's help to get through what's ahead.

"This is really important during this time," she said.

Despite the pandemic, in-person voting will be available for the May 12 primary. But officials strongly urged people to request mail-in ballots.

"Vote by mail," Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said. "We can't emphasize that enough."

Kruse also put out a call for younger, healthy poll workers to step forward, and let older poll workers sit out this election.

To vote by mail, voters must request a mail ballot by May 1.

Pour said she understands the need for in-person voting.

When asked, Pour stopped short of calling in-person voting a public health concern. But she said that from a health perspective, she also would prefer people vote by mail.

