Omaha leaders asked the public Friday to stay focused in the coming weeks as the state pushes to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said that with 24 new cases Friday, Douglas County’s total number of cases reached 222.

For the people who died in the last few days from COVID-19, Pour tracked back the origin of their cases to around March 20. The patients all started showing symptoms March 25, then died from April 7-9.

“If you take a pill every day, you are at high risk,” Pour said. “Most likely that pill is for an underlying condition that puts us in the at-risk category.”

If people are exposed now, that puts a potential peak three weeks out, Pour said at a Friday press conference.

“The next three weeks are extremely important,” Pour said. “I just urge our entire community to take it very serious.”

Nebraska remains under directed health measures ordered by Gov. Pete Ricketts, and Douglas County has local restrictions in place. The measures limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people and close a number of businesses, including sit-down restaurants and salons, that would put people in close contact.

Douglas County hospitals have about 630 open beds, with 43 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday and 11 ventilators in use by patients, Pour said, noting that there are “plenty of ventilators in this community.”

The positive test rate this week is at 7.9%. Pour said that any rate below 10% is good, and many cities on the East Coast are reporting rates of 20% to 30%.

Wednesday, Mayor Jean Stothert closed Omaha city parks after some park users ignored calls to not gather and to stay socially distant.

With the pandemic’s peak projected to arrive as early as late April, Stothert asked for people’s help to get through what’s ahead.

“This is really important during this time,” she said.

Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers said that black and Latino communities around the country are being hit hard by the virus.

“Here in Douglas County, we want to make sure that we fight to stay ahead of that reality,” Rodgers said.

African Americans make up 18% of cases and Latinos 9.46% of cases in the county, Pour said.

Despite the pandemic, in-person voting will be available for the May 12 primary. But officials strongly urged people to request mail-in ballots.

“Vote by mail,” Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said. “We can’t emphasize that enough.”

Of about 355,000 registered voters, more than 100,000 have already requested a mail-in ballot, Stothert said.

To vote by mail, voters must request a mail-in ballot by May 1.

