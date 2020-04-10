Omaha leaders asked the public Friday to stay focused in the coming weeks as the state pushes to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.
Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, said that with 24 new cases Friday, Douglas County’s total number of cases reached 222.
For the people who died in the last few days from COVID-19, Pour tracked back the origin of their cases to around March 20. The patients all started showing symptoms March 25, then died from April 7-9.
“If you take a pill every day, you are at high risk,” Pour said. “Most likely that pill is for an underlying condition that puts us in the at-risk category.”
If people are exposed now, that puts a potential peak three weeks out, Pour said at a Friday press conference.
“The next three weeks are extremely important,” Pour said. “I just urge our entire community to take it very serious.”
Nebraska remains under directed health measures ordered by Gov. Pete Ricketts, and Douglas County has local restrictions in place. The measures limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people and close a number of businesses, including sit-down restaurants and salons, that would put people in close contact.
Douglas County hospitals have about 630 open beds, with 43 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday and 11 ventilators in use by patients, Pour said, noting that there are “plenty of ventilators in this community.”
The positive test rate this week is at 7.9%. Pour said that any rate below 10% is good, and many cities on the East Coast are reporting rates of 20% to 30%.
Wednesday, Mayor Jean Stothert closed Omaha city parks after some park users ignored calls to not gather and to stay socially distant.
With the pandemic’s peak projected to arrive as early as late April, Stothert asked for people’s help to get through what’s ahead.
“This is really important during this time,” she said.
Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers said that black and Latino communities around the country are being hit hard by the virus.
“Here in Douglas County, we want to make sure that we fight to stay ahead of that reality,” Rodgers said.
African Americans make up 18% of cases and Latinos 9.46% of cases in the county, Pour said.
Despite the pandemic, in-person voting will be available for the May 12 primary. But officials strongly urged people to request mail-in ballots.
“Vote by mail,” Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said. “We can’t emphasize that enough.”
Of about 355,000 registered voters, more than 100,000 have already requested a mail-in ballot, Stothert said.
To vote by mail, voters must request a mail-in ballot by May 1.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Appreciate the message. World wide stats show that 96% of those diagnosed have "mild cases" while the remaining 4% have severe cases. When factored into the some 550 diagnosed in Nebraska that leaves us with 22 people that are likely diagnosed as a "severe case". Of those how many had significant pre-existing conditions ? That is figure that should be released in order to give the population a better picture of the risk this illness poses.
kevinmoran We are lucky to have Adi Pour and Mayor Stouthert leading the way in this Covid 19 crisis. Those that are criticizing them should walk a mile in their shoes.
Every government official, some elected some not, quoted or mentioned in this story that currently are making decisions that are crushing our businesses and compromising our freedoms there life is good. They have been and will continue to get paid, their benefits are secure, some are wealthy enough to maybe offer us plebs a virtue signal of donating their salary to some appropriate charity. They didn't have a business that they had to look in the eyes of their employees and say " It's killing me but I'm ordered to close, God Bless all of you who have made us successful, but we are done"
Nope not a one of these people will miss a meal, a house payment or apartment rent, a private golf club membership payment, need to pay for transportation or security as they easily move about the city and the county and the state. They don't go to Walmart or Costco to save money because well they don't have to.
So you plebs better get your mind right. They expect that when they say" jump" you will immediately ask "how high" and just quit complaining about your rights..because well we own you and we can make your life worse and we will use the police to guarantee that.
If you come down with severe case of COVIID-10, it will greatly affect your freedom and probably the freedom of those you associate with.
The risk this illness poses is death and long term disability. It is roughly 14 times deadlier than the flu. It's too early to tell how many people will be affected because there have not been enough tests to go around. Even small deviations in the number of people affected can change the statistics significantly. Fair to say the virus certainly impacts certain vulnerable groups more than others (older people vs. younger, pre-existing conditions, etc), but we just don't know the exact numbers. Even modeling from other countries, while it may offer some idea to generalize from, is still somewhat inaccurate. I think the risk assessment should be how many people could theoretically be carrying the virus around as many people are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, and we won't know that until we catch up with the testing. It has the potential to affect more people than one might think. And, we are all in this together.
