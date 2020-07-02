Hydrant parties are back for the summer.

Kids can keep cool at three different locations every Monday, Wednesday and Friday when the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department unleashes a spray of splash-worthy water.

Here’s a look at the schedule that runs through July 31.

Friday, July 3

12-1 p.m., 6534 Evans St.

1:30-2:30 p.m., 40th and Webster Streets

3-4 p.m., 502 N. 32nd St.

Monday, July 6

12-1 p.m., 4905 Terrace Drive

1:30-2:30 p.m., 2720 N. 55th St.

3-4 p.m., 1503 N. 52nd St.

Wednesday, July 8

12-1 p.m., 11505 Ruggles St.

1:30-2:30 p.m., 5605 N. 92nd Ave.

3-4 p.m., 4204 Parkview Drive

Friday, July 10

12-1 p.m., 5105 S. 37th St.

1:30-2:30 p.m., 4808 Cass St.

3-4 p.m., 42nd and Izard Streets

Monday, July 13

12-1 p.m., 9270 Cady Ave.

1:30-2:30 p.m., Gallagher Park, 2936 N. 52nd St.

3-4 p.m., 7611 Lawndale Drive

Wednesday, July 15

12-1 p.m., 21st Street and Woolworth Avenue

1:30-2:30 p.m., 1328 S. 52nd Ave.

3-4 p.m.; 5400 S. 51st Ave.

Friday, July 17

12-1 p.m., 33rd and Burt Streets

1:30-2:30 p.m., 3230 John A. Creighton Blvd.

3-4 p.m., 34th and King Streets

Monday, July 20

12-1 p.m., 3298 S. 77th Ave.

1:30-2:30 p.m., 4808 Cass St.

3-4 p.m., 3348 S. 107th Ave.

Wednesday, July 22

12-1 p.m., 10242 Mockingbird Drive

1:30-2:30 p.m., 2304 S. 135th Ave.

3-4 p.m., 2150 S. 108th St.

Friday, July 24

12-1 p.m., 29th and Bondesson Streets

1:30-2:30 p.m., 13th Street and Hartman Avenue

3-4 p.m., 3728 N. 36th St.

Monday, July 27

12-1 p.m., 4664 Pacific St.

1:30-2:30 p.m., 1300 S. 27th St.

3-4 p.m., 902 Hickory St.

Wednesday, July 29

12-1 p.m., 14850 Laurel Ave.

1:30-2:30 p.m., 14850 Laurel Ave.

3-4 p.m., 2603 Kimberly Drive

Friday, July 31

12-1 p.m., 25th and Mason Streets

1:30-2:30 p.m., 2106 K St.

3-4 p.m., 28th and Harrison Streets

16 Omaha-area ice cream places you need to try

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email