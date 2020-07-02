Hydrant parties are back for the summer.
Kids can keep cool at three different locations every Monday, Wednesday and Friday when the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department unleashes a spray of splash-worthy water.
12-1 p.m., 6534 Evans St.
1:30-2:30 p.m., 40th and Webster Streets
3-4 p.m., 502 N. 32nd St.
12-1 p.m., 4905 Terrace Drive
1:30-2:30 p.m., 2720 N. 55th St.
3-4 p.m., 1503 N. 52nd St.
12-1 p.m., 11505 Ruggles St.
1:30-2:30 p.m., 5605 N. 92nd Ave.
3-4 p.m., 4204 Parkview Drive
12-1 p.m., 5105 S. 37th St.
1:30-2:30 p.m., 4808 Cass St.
3-4 p.m., 42nd and Izard Streets
12-1 p.m., 9270 Cady Ave.
1:30-2:30 p.m., Gallagher Park, 2936 N. 52nd St.
3-4 p.m., 7611 Lawndale Drive
12-1 p.m., 21st Street and Woolworth Avenue
1:30-2:30 p.m., 1328 S. 52nd Ave.
3-4 p.m.; 5400 S. 51st Ave.
12-1 p.m., 33rd and Burt Streets
1:30-2:30 p.m., 3230 John A. Creighton Blvd.
3-4 p.m., 34th and King Streets
12-1 p.m., 3298 S. 77th Ave.
1:30-2:30 p.m., 4808 Cass St.
3-4 p.m., 3348 S. 107th Ave.
12-1 p.m., 10242 Mockingbird Drive
1:30-2:30 p.m., 2304 S. 135th Ave.
3-4 p.m., 2150 S. 108th St.
12-1 p.m., 29th and Bondesson Streets
1:30-2:30 p.m., 13th Street and Hartman Avenue
3-4 p.m., 3728 N. 36th St.
12-1 p.m., 4664 Pacific St.
1:30-2:30 p.m., 1300 S. 27th St.
3-4 p.m., 902 Hickory St.
12-1 p.m., 14850 Laurel Ave.
1:30-2:30 p.m., 14850 Laurel Ave.
3-4 p.m., 2603 Kimberly Drive
12-1 p.m., 25th and Mason Streets
1:30-2:30 p.m., 2106 K St.
3-4 p.m., 28th and Harrison Streets
