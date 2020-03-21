The Omaha Housing Authority has temporarily stopped evicting people for not paying rent. The agency, whose 2,700 units make it the largest public housing entity in Nebraska, also dismissed pending eviction cases that predated the pandemic.

Joanie Poore, the agency’s CEO, said it did not appear that President Donald Trump’s suspension of evictions applied to public housing. However, she said the agency did receive guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development encouraging housing authorities to temporarily halt evictions.

“We have decided to put a moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent,” Poore said. “But if we have a criminal or public health and safety matter we’ll still look at eviction.”

She said the Housing Authority has not set a time limit on the moratorium.

“We do understand that it’s just not going to help right now to put people out on the street,” Poore said.

She noted that often when people are evicted they crowd into homes of family or friends, or end up in homeless shelters.

“Shelters are clearly going to be a high-risk situation right now,” Poore said.

Expecting low-income workers to be hard-hit by coronavirus- related restrictions and the strain on the economy, the agency’s leaders also have decided not to apply late fees for rent paid late in April and May, Poore said.

The measures apply to people who live in OHA public housing. They do not apply to people who have Section 8 rental subsidy vouchers and rent from private landlords.

The agency was working on specific guidelines to post on its website and social media for tenants. But in general, none of the measures mean that people should stop paying rent.

“Tenants are still obligated to pay their rent, just like anybody else,” Poore said. “If their income changes, they can let us know so can see if we need to adjust their rent. If they still owe rent, we’re encouraging them to pay what they can and not stop paying rent, because that will put them farther behind.”

For people not currently in OHA housing but who are facing the possible loss of their homes, Poore said the Housing Authority has some capacity and is continuing to take applications. The agency has temporarily closed its office, so it’s processing applications by email or mail.

“OHA currently has 216 vacant units,” Poore said. “Of those, 49 have been identified for individuals who are currently on our wait list or who are pending a unit transfer. Several other units are still in the unit turnover process (repairs, cleaning, etc.).”

She said people interested in applying for public housing should visit ohauthority.org for more information and to begin the application process.