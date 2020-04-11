Mortar Shell

An Omaha homeowner dug up a mortar round in his yard near 96th and Pacific Streets. 

 MIKE BOSSMAN

An Omaha homeowner was a bit shellshocked after he discovered a mortar round in his backyard.

The homeowner was working Friday on landscaping in his yard near 96th and Pacific Streets when he found the shell, said Omaha Police Lt. Jay Leavitt.

The mortar was examined by Air Force personnel, who determined it wasn't live, said Leavitt, who oversees the Omaha Police Department's Emergency Response Unit, which includes the bomb squad.

"Turned out to be an old training round," Leavitt said. "If anyone finds anything like that, they should leave it where they find it and call 911. If it is live, it could be very unstable due to its age and deterioration from being buried for so long."

Mortar rounds or artillery shells are rarely dug up in Omaha, Leavitt said. Friday's is the second one found buried in the six years Leavitt has led the team.

"Usually, more stable ordnances are found by family after the passing of a loved one that served in the military and brought home as a souvenir from their service," he said.

The homeowner bought the house about a year ago, Leavitt said, and is unsure where the round came from.

Through Twitter, Leavitt shared some of the unearthed things he and his team have dealt with over the years, including a 2-foot-long anti-tank ordinance that was found near 84th and Blondo Streets in 2016.

"If I remember correctly, this one was found near what used to be train tracks, and we opined it could have come off a rail car back in the day," Leavitt said in the tweet.

