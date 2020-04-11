Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...THE STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES, POWER LINES, AND TENT FACILITIES. POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&