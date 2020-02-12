With an arctic blast on its way Wednesday night into Thursday, Omaha homeless shelters are preparing for an overflow of men, women and families seeking shelter from the cold.

Temperatures are forecast to drop into the single digits on Thursday, with wind chills reaching double digits below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

The Open Door Mission has pulled out overflow mats. Meanwhile, chefs and volunteers are readying additional meals. 

Officials at the Open Door Mission said they will hand out coats, hats, mittens and gloves to any guests who leave the campus. 

The Siena Francis House also is prepared for an influx of visitors. The shelter already has been near capacity. Officials are prepared for more meals and have a supply of cold-weather items, including coats, boots, hats and gloves, to distribute. 

Both shelters said they're in need of donations of winter clothing to keep on hand for future cold spells.

The Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch program is in full swing. Officials are ready for an influx of people. Food trucks make stops at four spots: 1107 Park Ave., 26th and Leavenworth Streets, 24th and N Streets and 1221 Harney St. In addition to a hot meal, people can get coats, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves from the trucks. 

Brrr... The 10 coldest days in Omaha history

Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history. 

1 of 11

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started