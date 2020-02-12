...A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL BRING SOME SNOW AND STRONG WINDS TO
THE AREA...
.A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL BLAST THROUGH EASTERN NEBRASKA AND
WESTERN IOWA ON WEDNESDAY. THE FRONT WILL PUSH IS SCHEDULED TO
MOVE ACROSS NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THIS MORNING, THEN THROUGH
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA THIS AFTERNOON. SNOW,
POSSIBLY MIXED WITH RAIN INITIALLY, AND STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS
GUSTING TO 40 MPH, WILL ACCOMPANY THE FRONT AS IT MOVES
SOUTHEAST.
WARM TEMPERATURES INITIALLY WILL TURN SHARPLY COLDER. IF ROADS
ARE SIDEWALKS ARE WET, THEY WILL ICE OVER OR FLASH FREEZE AS THE
MUCH COLDER AIR MOVES IN. THE SHARP CHANGE IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED
TO MOVE THROUGH THE LINCOLN, OMAHA AND COUNCIL BLUFFS ARE BETWEEN
3 PM AND 6 PM. SLICK DRIVING AND WALKING CONDITIONS WILL BE
POSSIBLE. ALSO, EVEN THOUGH THE SNOW WILL BE LIGHT, SOME AREAS OF
BLOWING SNOW COULD DEVELOP, WITH AREAS OF LOW VISIBILITY.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS
25 BELOW ZERO.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON
EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.
With an arctic blast on its way Wednesday night into Thursday, Omaha homeless shelters are preparing for an overflow of men, women and families seeking shelter from the cold.
Temperatures are forecast to drop into the single digits on Thursday, with wind chills reaching double digits below zero, according to the National Weather Service.
The Open Door Mission has pulled out overflow mats. Meanwhile, chefs and volunteers are readying additional meals.
Officials at the Open Door Mission said they will hand out coats, hats, mittens and gloves to any guests who leave the campus.
The Siena Francis House also is prepared for an influx of visitors. The shelter already has been near capacity. Officials are prepared for more meals and have a supply of cold-weather items, including coats, boots, hats and gloves, to distribute.
Both shelters said they're in need of donations of winter clothing to keep on hand for future cold spells.
The Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch program is in full swing. Officials are ready for an influx of people. Food trucks make stops at four spots: 1107 Park Ave., 26th and Leavenworth Streets, 24th and N Streets and 1221 Harney St. In addition to a hot meal, people can get coats, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves from the trucks.
Winter in Omaha is always sure to bring in some uncomfortably chilly weather, but it's hard to match the 10 coldest days in the city's history.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 12, 1983: -24 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 65 degrees in 1921.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 22, 1989: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1933.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 2, 1887: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 1992.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 4, 1884: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 63 degrees in 1944.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 15, 1888: -25 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 62 degrees in 2006.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 12, 1899: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 71 degrees in 1990.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 20, 1892: -26 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 64 degrees in 1944.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 12, 1912: -27 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 61 degrees in 1987.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 5, 1884: -32 degrees. The hottest it's ever been on this day? It reached 66 degrees in 2012.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
