Free English as a second language classes are being offered to members of the South Sudanese community by Learning for All, Omaha's literacy agency.

The 16-week classes are open to people from South Sudan living in Nebraska and western Iowa. Classes will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 18.

People must register in person and can do so between 4 and 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at Wildewood Christian Church at 1255 Royal Drive in Papillion. 

