Free English as a second language classes are being offered to members of the South Sudanese community by Learning for All, Omaha's literacy agency.
The 16-week classes are open to people from South Sudan living in Nebraska and western Iowa. Classes will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 18.
People must register in person and can do so between 4 and 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at Wildewood Christian Church at 1255 Royal Drive in Papillion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.