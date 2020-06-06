Kyiia Rollag

Kyiia Rollag, one of the organizers of Change of Omaha, picks up trash Saturday along 24th Street in North Omaha.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

A local group formed to make a difference amid the turmoil of the past couple of weeks held its first neighborhood cleanup Saturday in North Omaha.

More than 50 people came out to help pick up litter Saturday afternoon starting at 24th and Grace Streets and moving north a little over half a mile to 24th and Locust Streets.

"It's our turn, it's our time," said Lashawn Woodard, 23, one of the founders of Change of Omaha. "Not to shove anybody out or say, 'Old people, their time is done,' but it's the new age, and we are a part of that new age we are trying to bring about."

The group is a reflection of what is happening throughout society and the community, Woodard said.

"With everything that is going on between rioting and protesting, in my opinion, it is needed for change," he said.

Woodard created the group with Charita Dailey, 23, and Kyiia Rollag, 22. Change of Omaha's Facebook page went up Monday and it already has more than 380 "likes."

"For the first-ever event and starting our (Facebook) page on Monday and having 50-plus people at our event, that is a good turnout," Woodard said. "I'm extremely excited about it to make this a weekly thing."

The organizers want to develop more strategic planning and collaboration within the city's numerous communities while improving the appearance of Omaha neighborhoods, promoting black businesses and fighting for the black community.

The group's message to other young people is that they need to come together and begin to work to better their communities.

"We can't depend on people that are in office," he said. "Right now, we are doing something small where we have the community come together."

Some Omaha Northwest basketball players, head coach Donnie Johnson and assistant Joe Nash were among those who helped Saturday.

The group plans to hold a community cleanup on a weekly basis and host a rally in July. Details will be posted on its Facebook page.

Our best staff photos of May 2020

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email