We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The federal government has cut large checks to the State of Nebraska and its most populous county to help with coronavirus bills, but Omaha missed out on federal money because of its population size.

Elected leaders in the city are now calling on state and Douglas County officials to share some of that money to help Omaha with its COVID-19 expenses.

Douglas County last week received more than $166 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill known as the CARES Act. The state, meanwhile, was eligible for $1.09 billion. Omaha, with a population just under 500,000, didn’t meet the population threshold set by the federal government to receive aid.

But Omaha residents make up more than 80% of the county and about 25% of the state population, as outlined in a resolution that will go before the City Council on Tuesday calling for those entities to reimburse the city for its pandemic costs.

Mayor Jean Stothert on Monday said Omaha and its residents should benefit from some of Douglas County’s money — without Omaha’s population, the county never would have received it, she said.

Stothert on Friday provided a more specific look into how the city’s finances have been affected by the coronavirus. The city’s $420 million general fund, about half of which is funded by sales, restaurant and hotel taxes, could take an $80 million hit with fewer or no people shopping, staying in hotels and eating in restaurants.

The city has incurred about $14 million of expenses directly related to the virus, city officials say. That has come in part by the purchasing of personal protective equipment, overtime for first responders, police officers conducting compliance checks and the disinfection of city offices and police and fire stations.

Douglas County Board Chairman Clare Duda said Monday that the county doesn’t yet know how it might deploy the money. County officials have been hit with a “barrage” of questions that they are still working to answer, he said.

For example, Duda said the relief bill stipulates that the money must be used for expenses that occur this year. Does a contract signed later this year count, or does the work itself have to be done in 2020?

“We just don’t know the answers yet,” Duda said. “We’re trying to get up to speed.”

Because of such unknowns, Duda said the County Board won’t publicly discuss the money until its May 19 meeting, which is one week after the May 12 primary. Duda said it would be counterproductive to publicly discuss the money until officials fully understand the rules about how it can be used.

Stothert, too, said she thinks the guidance on how the federal money can be used has been vague. Generally, the Treasury Department has said the money must be used for necessary expenditures related to the coronavirus that were not accounted for in each entity’s most recent budget.

Duda did offer some insight about how he would like to see the county use the money, saying he’d like the first round to go to “no-brainers”: immediate out-of-pocket expenses that the county has incurred. The Douglas County Jail and the Douglas County Health Center have required more money than was budgeted because of the coronavirus. County-run buildings have been undergoing more deep cleanings than usual.

Speaking for himself, Duda said he “absolutely wants Omaha to have all of their expenses reimbursed.” But that will be up to a vote of the seven-person board.

The county has cities other than Omaha it must keep in mind, like Ralston, Bennington and Valley, Duda noted.

“Everybody is incurring some expenses,” Duda said. “Every entity is impacted by this.”

Stothert said some, but not all, Douglas County Board members have expressed a willingness to work with the city.

”We are hopeful that the county will work with us and approve some sort of an agreement with us to help us out with the expenses that we have,” Stothert said.