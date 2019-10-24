Omaha firefighters found a body while battling a house fire near 173rd Street and Cady Circle on Thursday morning, the Omaha Fire Department said in a press release.
Firefighters declared that there was a working fire at 8:48 a.m. The fire was declared under control at 9 a.m.
The cause of the fire and the person’s death are under investigation.Check Omaha.com for updates on this developing story.
— Jessica Wade
