Fire near 173rd Street and Cady Circle

Police tape surrounds a home near 173rd Street and Cady Circle. The Omaha Police Department discovered a body while fighting a fire in the home Thursday morning. 

 JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha firefighters found a body while battling a house fire near 173rd Street and Cady Circle on Thursday morning, the Omaha Fire Department said in a press release.

Firefighters declared that there was a working fire at 8:48 a.m. The fire was declared under control at 9 a.m.

The cause of the fire and the person’s death are under investigation.Check Omaha.com for updates on this developing story.

— Jessica Wade

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

