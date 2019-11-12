The president of the Omaha firefighters union will get his job back — with back pay — after an arbitrator ruled late Monday that the City of Omaha overstepped in firing him following an assault at a local bar.
The arbitrator argued Steve LeClair should have been disciplined for his behavior, perhaps suspended, but not fired, The World-Herald has learned. He won't be paid for five 24-hour shifts that he otherwise would have worked.
Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen fired LeClair in February after an internal investigation into LeClair’s 2018 assault of a woman at Tiger Tom’s Pub, near 72nd Street and Military Avenue. She filed the equivalent of an internal affairs complaint.
The woman told police that LeClair, while off duty, whispered “white power” in her ear and struck her, knocking her off balance, after she had rejected his advances. Prosecutors have said video from the bar showed an assault.
LeClair and his lawyers have disputed witness accounts of what happened. But LeClair pleaded no contest in April to misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct. He was sentenced in June to six months of probation.
LeClair, reached Tuesday, offered no immediate comment. The fire union issued a brief statement saying the arbitrator made the correct call after what it described as an "unfortunate incident."
"The arbitration process worked exactly as it should for all city employees, providing a fair and unbiased result based on the evidence that was presented," the statement said.
City officials had no immediate comment, but said they would issue a statement soon.
Fire union leadership has stood by LeClair through the arbitration process, paying his salary and benefits while he fought to regain his job. Its top leaders have said they look forward to having LeClair back.
LeClair has said he would reimburse the union for the money members gave him once the city pays him for missed work.
LeClair’s lawyers have argued for months that the city unfairly targeted him because of his frequent union-related spats with Mayor Jean Stothert and some of the people she oversees, an allegation the mayor has denied.
In statements following LeClair’s arrest, conviction and sentencing, Stothert said that the fire chief made the decision to fire LeClair. She also has said that she supports Olsen's decision.
The crux of LeClair’s legal argument to the arbitrator was that other city employees with similar work records who behaved as badly or worse during off hours have been allowed to keep their jobs.
The arbitrator sided with LeClair, restoring his full seniority with back pay, minus the five shifts.
Do you think Omaha fire union President Steve LeClair should have been reinstated?
You voted:
