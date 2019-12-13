The Omaha fire union has approved a five-year labor agreement with the City of Omaha.
The agreement still must be reviewed by the city’s Personnel Board and approved by the Omaha City Council. Steve LeClair, the fire union president, said Friday that he expects that will happen sometime in mid- to late January.
“There are some very good aspects of this contract,” LeClair said. “There are aspects that i’m unhappy about, but ... it is what it is. it’s a negotiation.”
The five-year agreement allows for no annual raise for the first year of the contract, which ends Saturday, but provides for 2.8% raises in 2020 and 3% in the remaining years.
Most other city unions negotiated 3% annual raises beginning this year. Once the firefighters’ deal is approved by the City Council, all of Omaha’s unions will have reached contracts with the city through at least 2020.
The contract also provides for the implementation of seven medic captains per shift for a total of 21 spots, LeClair said. The move, he said, will provide a clear chain of command in the EMS system and a pathway to promotion. Medic units now operate with two firefighter-paramedics.
A separate agreement would allow the 650-member Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association to continue managing its own health insurance through 2023.
The fire union asked the city in 2015 for permission to run its own health insurance trust separate from the city’s other health plans. The trust offers firefighters a traditional preferred provider organization, or PPO, health plan.
