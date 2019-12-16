An Omaha Fire Department battalion chief was injured Monday afternoon when the SUV he was driving collided with another vehicle and landed on its side.

The driver was responding to a report of a house fire, said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick, a department spokesman. The crash occurred just after 12:40 p.m. at 42nd and Leavenworth Streets. The driver was taken in serious condition to the Nebraska Medical Center after he was cut out of the vehicle, Fitzpatrick said.

