David Zickefoose visited his wife’s memorial at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on March 4 with his nurses from St. Croix Hospice. From left to right, Kenzie Holm, Shelby Polk, Sydney Franko, Zickefoose and Carrie Folkers.
Joanna Zickefoose celebrating her birthday at Genji Japanese Steakhouse in January 2015, two months before she died. From left to right, David Zickefoose, Joanna Zickefoose, Ryan Zickefoose and Samantha Wood.
When David Zickefoose saw the bench dedicated to his wife’s memory at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, he described it as the best day of his life.
“I thought it was going to be a crying session, but I didn’t cry at all,” Zickefoose said.
David and his wife, Joanna, were married for 44 years before Joanna, who battled cancer, died in 2015 at age 66. David, 79, described their marriage as full of love with fishing trips to Canada and a mutual fondness for elephants.
That fondness for elephants became a symbol of their love that is now represented on a bench near the elephant exhibit at the Omaha zoo.
A plaque on the bench reads, “Elephants love reunions, they recognize one another after years and years of separation and greet each other with wild, boisterous joy. Until we are reunited … Joanna Celine Zickefoose.”
David and Joanna’s children, Ryan Zickefoose and Samantha Wood, arranged for the bench memorial months after their mother’s death. Samantha said she and her brother wanted to create a place where their mother’s memory would live on.
“(The bench) created a place for us to visit her spiritually, so sitting on the bench and watching the elephants allows us to transcend a little bit and feel connected with her,” Samantha said.
The quote on the bench was selected from Jennifer Richard Jacobson’s book, “Small as an Elephant” because “it tells our story,” she said, referring to her parents’ inseparable love.
Yet, that love was painful for David after losing Joanna. It took David five years to visit Joanna’s memorial at the zoo.
“After he was in hospice, he had really lamented he had never gone,” Samantha said. “It was sort of this bucket list item that he had hoped to do it sometime.”
David has been in St. Croix Hospice since September 2019 due to declining health. After mentioning his desire to visit the bench, David’s hospice nurses and Ryan coordinated the perfect day for David to finally see the bench on March 4. Ryan said being with his dad at the zoo was one of the best days for both of them.
“He didn’t cry tears of sadness, we just enjoyed the moment, the day and just being able to be there and see it together,” Ryan said.
David said visiting the memorial was a happy day for him, and he cannot wait until he can reunite with Joanna. He said he still remembers the day he met Joanna at Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago. David was majoring in literature, and Joanna was majoring in education.
“I was in love, love at first sight,” David said.
David and Joanna started a life together in Chicago and had their two kids. David worked in human resources at Chicago and North Western Transportation Co., and Joanna worked as a librarian from home. Years later, David transferred to Union Pacific in Omaha, and his family became Nebraskans. David said those years with Joanna and the kids were “wonderful.”
Ryan and Samantha attended Nebraska colleges. Ryan became a special education teacher in Omaha, and Samantha is a speech language pathologist in California. Ryan and Samantha said their parents’ love impacts them to this day.
“They provided me with a life that I hope I can give my kids one day. They gave me everything that I can ask for,” Ryan said.
Samantha said her mom was a natural-born caregiver. She knew how to add magic to even everyday errands.
“Being around her made you feel like you were embarking on something,” Samantha said.
She said she aspires to be selfless, strong and funny like her mom, but mostly to achieve the same concept of love her parents taught her.
“I do think that my parents’ love really had an influence on my concept of what love and marriage should be,” Samantha said. “We always had a strong family unit.”
1 of 66
Zookeeper Sarah Davis Junior, left, Dr. Lee Simmons and Dr. Armstrong examine a California sea lion in the zoo hospital at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo on December 7, 1987.
A wet roar is all 7 year old Tanya Armstrong got from this lion on October 28, 1972. The lion is a drinking fountain donated to the zoo by Mutual of Omaha Jaycees. Helping Tanya and her classmates from Fort Crook Elementary School is Rep. John Y. McCollister. At left is zoo director Lee Simmons.
The female gorillas have joined the corps of TV widows. Like a husband intent on football, Casey, patriarch at the Henry Doorly Zoo, studies the sitcoms and soap operas on a tube outside of his cage on February 22, 1980. It's part of an experiment, a zoo spokesman said. If the Nielson ratings people called Casey, the would find he likes to see women, the "Flinstones" and any other kind of action, staff member said.
When the Clyde Brothers Circus came to Hastings, Mrs. W.W. Laird, friend of circus man Howarad Suesz, noticed a sick lion she took it to the vet, but the animal died. Suesz asked Laird to take the 5 week old lion cubs, Freckles and Speckles to make sure they didn't get sick. The cubs became to large to be in the Lairds home, so Mrs. Laird donated them to the Zoo. She is saying a final goodbye to them in this photo on September 21, 1967
Dr. Lee Simmons shows off one of the zoo's new flamingos on March 26, 1981. A truckload of orphan animals arrived at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo on Wednesday March 25 due financial problems that led to the demise of a small city zoo in Muscatine, Iowa. Six African flamingos had been ordered from Cleveland by Simmons. The truck delivering them stopped in Muscatine and picked up two Bengal tigers, three Chilean flamingos, a Cuban flamingo, two alligators, two caracaras, and two turkey vultures.
Monument of Johan Christop Friedrich Von Schiller at Riverview Park. The statue was donated by the German American Society around the time of the 100th anniversay Schiller's 1805 death. It was placed near where the main gates of the Henry Doorly Zoo are now. The statue was thrown into a ditch during WWI by an angry mob, but was later put back. It's now located at the German-American Society.
Little Joe was a 450 pound lion sold to the Omaha Parks and Recreation by Council Bluffs Poundmaster Chris Chrisyensen. Joe didn't like his cage and lunged at passerby's, sweeping his paw at the shadows of onlookers on August 9, 1950.
Dr. Lee Simmons shows the new camera system to Bellevue students on May 4, 1973. The camera system, donated by Lew Bailen of Riteway Television, enables zoo personal to monitor newborns and allows the public to view them.
Children at Jackson School collected donations to help rebuild the youth zoo after the November 21, 1969 killing of 32 animals at the Henry Doorly petting zoo. From left: Margo Monjarez, 10 and Kimberly Mika, 9 both started collection donations, then brought them to school on December 2, 1969. They are collecting from Danny Kennedy and Creig Carlentine.
Chimps Tamba, left, and Pedro. Pedro was purchased from the Detroit Zoo as a mate for Tamba in 1958. The chimps obviously got on well as this photo was run in 1959 with a story about the two breaking into cages and letting the other monkeys out!
Three year old Harry Doorly Koch is the chief ground-breaker at the ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase at the zoo on May 25, 1965. Family members in the background are (left to right) his sister Katherine, his mother Mrs. Harry A. Koch, Jr., grandmother Mrs. W. Dale Clark.
Brownies donate "Choo Choo Crane" to zoo It was an exchange of sorts on March 24, 1982, as hundreds of Brownies received a tour of the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and the zoo received a Stanley Crane. Brownies from the Great Plains Girl Scout Council donated to the Brownie Zoo Fund to help the zoo buy the South African crane. Zoo Director Dr. Lee Simmons shows members f the Offutt Air Force Base Brownie troop a similar crane already at the zoo. The Offutt troop submitted the winning name, "Choo Choo Crane". This is the fifth year the Brownies have donated an animal.
Zoo keeper Marty Stumbaugh applies paint to an elephant on August 20th, 1975. Keepers Randy Rockwell, left, and Johnny Martinez, right, watch. The technique used by the pachyderm is firm, but not too forceful.
Dr. Lee Simmons at the Henry Doorly Zoo with 3 year old camel wearing an orthopedic braced made of plywood, carpeting, and bolts on December 16, 1975. Simmons devised the brace to help the camel heal from torn ligaments between two vertebrae, an injury probably received if the camel stumbled and landed on her nose.
Policeman Bill O'Brien and Ray Sorys check the wreckage of the miniature train at Riverview Park on August 30, 1962. The train derailed after children in the back rocked the section back and forth. Michael Smith, 15, was treated for cuts and bruises at Children's Hospital.
Between 1500 and 1800 people took rides on the Omaha Zoo Railroad on the first day of public operation on July 28, 1968. The train is a model of a Union Pacific engine built in 1867 and scrapped in the early 1900's.
Opening day and Kids' Day at the Riverview Park Zoo on May 19, 1956. The day was full of activities sponsored by the Omaha Zoological Society and the Junior Chamber of Commerce. Of the 500 children attending, 120 came from the Nebraska Children' Home, Omaha Home for Boys, St. James Orphanage, and the Creche. The two boys taking advantage of the free pony rides were not identified.
Dr. Lee Simmons, director of the Henry Doorly Zoo, and Lynn Phares, vice president of public relations and community affairs for ConAgra, are shown in the Lied Jungle, then under construction at the Henry Doorly Zoo, in 1991. ConAgra had recently given a $10,000 grant to the Nebraska ETV Network toward the production of a special program documenting the construction of the rainforest environment at the zoo.
Dr. Lee Simmons, director of the Henry Doorly Zoo, guides a tranquilized Indian rhinoceros into a heated truck in February 1971. The rhino, named Tiny, is on his way to Iowa State University veterinary hospital for surgery to remove an intestinal obstruction.
Lee Simmons III, 9, and an unnamed baby gorilla console each other during a bout of chicken pox in 1971. The baby gorilla was kept at Henry Doorly Zoo director Lee Simmons' home after coming down with the childhood disease. Lee's children both had it, too.
Dr. Lee Simmons attends to last-minute details a day before the opening of the Lied Jungle on April 4, 1992. Before the rainforest was built, the Henry Doorly Zoo had few winter-friendly exhibits. The jungle drew record crowds and built momentum for the zoo that continues 25 years later.
Coffee in hand, Dr. Lee Simmons feeds a giraffe during a behind-the-scenes tour of the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium that would typically be given to donors or potential donors. Simmons, the zoo’s former longtime director, is chairman of the Omaha Zoo Foundation, which has raised $205 million in his first seven years in the role. This month, Simmons, 78, celebrated his 50th anniversary at the zoo, where he remains a cornerstone.
Zookeeper Sarah Davis Junior, left, Dr. Lee Simmons and Dr. Armstrong examine a California sea lion in the zoo hospital at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo on December 7, 1987.
Rich Janda
A wet roar is all 7 year old Tanya Armstrong got from this lion on October 28, 1972. The lion is a drinking fountain donated to the zoo by Mutual of Omaha Jaycees. Helping Tanya and her classmates from Fort Crook Elementary School is Rep. John Y. McCollister. At left is zoo director Lee Simmons.
Robert Paskach
The female gorillas have joined the corps of TV widows. Like a husband intent on football, Casey, patriarch at the Henry Doorly Zoo, studies the sitcoms and soap operas on a tube outside of his cage on February 22, 1980. It's part of an experiment, a zoo spokesman said. If the Nielson ratings people called Casey, the would find he likes to see women, the "Flinstones" and any other kind of action, staff member said.
ROBERT PASKACH
Lee Simmons' gamble with a poker playing circus trainer payed off with the birth of 2 tigers, one a rare white tiger valued at approximately $60,000 in 1980.
RICH JANDA
When the Clyde Brothers Circus came to Hastings, Mrs. W.W. Laird, friend of circus man Howarad Suesz, noticed a sick lion she took it to the vet, but the animal died. Suesz asked Laird to take the 5 week old lion cubs, Freckles and Speckles to make sure they didn't get sick. The cubs became to large to be in the Lairds home, so Mrs. Laird donated them to the Zoo. She is saying a final goodbye to them in this photo on September 21, 1967
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Onlookers watch as penguins walk off the truck to red carpet welcome at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo on February 17, 1995. Zoo employees herd penguins to enclosure.
Bill Batson
At the petting zoo, Mrs. Toam Roach of Fremont appears unaware the goat nibbling away at her coat on May 6, 1968
Richard Anderson
Dr. Lee Simmons shows off one of the zoo's new flamingos on March 26, 1981. A truckload of orphan animals arrived at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo on Wednesday March 25 due financial problems that led to the demise of a small city zoo in Muscatine, Iowa. Six African flamingos had been ordered from Cleveland by Simmons. The truck delivering them stopped in Muscatine and picked up two Bengal tigers, three Chilean flamingos, a Cuban flamingo, two alligators, two caracaras, and two turkey vultures.
RICHARD JANDA
Monument of Johan Christop Friedrich Von Schiller at Riverview Park. The statue was donated by the German American Society around the time of the 100th anniversay Schiller's 1805 death. It was placed near where the main gates of the Henry Doorly Zoo are now. The statue was thrown into a ditch during WWI by an angry mob, but was later put back. It's now located at the German-American Society.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Little Joe was a 450 pound lion sold to the Omaha Parks and Recreation by Council Bluffs Poundmaster Chris Chrisyensen. Joe didn't like his cage and lunged at passerby's, sweeping his paw at the shadows of onlookers on August 9, 1950.
JOHN SAVAGE
Dr. Lee Simmons shows the new camera system to Bellevue students on May 4, 1973. The camera system, donated by Lew Bailen of Riteway Television, enables zoo personal to monitor newborns and allows the public to view them.
ROBERT PASKACH
Children at Jackson School collected donations to help rebuild the youth zoo after the November 21, 1969 killing of 32 animals at the Henry Doorly petting zoo. From left: Margo Monjarez, 10 and Kimberly Mika, 9 both started collection donations, then brought them to school on December 2, 1969. They are collecting from Danny Kennedy and Creig Carlentine.
Omaha World-Herald
Chimps Tamba, left, and Pedro. Pedro was purchased from the Detroit Zoo as a mate for Tamba in 1958. The chimps obviously got on well as this photo was run in 1959 with a story about the two breaking into cages and letting the other monkeys out!
YANO MELINGAGIO
The Lagoon at Riverview Park on January 2, 1932.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Late 19th century Riverview Park picnic.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
The ground breaking scene near 10th and Deer Park Blvd on May 24, 1965.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Joey begs for dinner from Mrs. Smick on April 14, 1963.
PAT HALL
Ben Braasch paints a china and a real turtles to start off drive for $15,000 on March 8, 1953.
ROBERT PASKACH
Three year old Harry Doorly Koch is the chief ground-breaker at the ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase at the zoo on May 25, 1965. Family members in the background are (left to right) his sister Katherine, his mother Mrs. Harry A. Koch, Jr., grandmother Mrs. W. Dale Clark.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Undated photo of the Riverview Park Zoo.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Brownies donate "Choo Choo Crane" to zoo It was an exchange of sorts on March 24, 1982, as hundreds of Brownies received a tour of the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and the zoo received a Stanley Crane. Brownies from the Great Plains Girl Scout Council donated to the Brownie Zoo Fund to help the zoo buy the South African crane. Zoo Director Dr. Lee Simmons shows members f the Offutt Air Force Base Brownie troop a similar crane already at the zoo. The Offutt troop submitted the winning name, "Choo Choo Crane". This is the fifth year the Brownies have donated an animal.
Richard Janda
Zoo keeper Marty Stumbaugh applies paint to an elephant on August 20th, 1975. Keepers Randy Rockwell, left, and Johnny Martinez, right, watch. The technique used by the pachyderm is firm, but not too forceful.
ED RATH
Dr. Lee Simmons at the Henry Doorly Zoo with 3 year old camel wearing an orthopedic braced made of plywood, carpeting, and bolts on December 16, 1975. Simmons devised the brace to help the camel heal from torn ligaments between two vertebrae, an injury probably received if the camel stumbled and landed on her nose.
RICH JANDA
Guests were picked up in the parking lot and transported to the Zoofari VII Fundraiser at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on September 11, 1989.
RICH JANDA
Gary Linder holds his sleeping daughter Amanda, 19 months, outside of the barnyard at the petting zoo on July 28, 1989.
ROBERT TAYLOR
Johnnie Lion and his mate get ready to greet a new season at the Riverview Park Zoo on May 1, 1963.
YANO MELENGAGIO
The gate at Riverview Park Zoo in 1945.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Policeman Bill O'Brien and Ray Sorys check the wreckage of the miniature train at Riverview Park on August 30, 1962. The train derailed after children in the back rocked the section back and forth. Michael Smith, 15, was treated for cuts and bruises at Children's Hospital.
KEN ZIMMERMAN
A giant sea fan and coral for the zoo aquarium capture the attention of membership chairmen, from left, John Gottschalk, Mrs. James Quinlan, Mrs. Gary Thompson and Lee Simmons on February 16, 1984.
ED RATH
Between 1500 and 1800 people took rides on the Omaha Zoo Railroad on the first day of public operation on July 28, 1968. The train is a model of a Union Pacific engine built in 1867 and scrapped in the early 1900's.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Robert McMullen, 8, sketches a stuffed bear during a summer art session at the zoo on June 12, 1975
S.J. MELINAGIO
Opening day and Kids' Day at the Riverview Park Zoo on May 19, 1956. The day was full of activities sponsored by the Omaha Zoological Society and the Junior Chamber of Commerce. Of the 500 children attending, 120 came from the Nebraska Children' Home, Omaha Home for Boys, St. James Orphanage, and the Creche. The two boys taking advantage of the free pony rides were not identified.
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Charles Smick oils the monkey Sunday in preparation for the coming winter on October 14, 1962. Oiling the monkeys retards mange in the fur and keeps the paw pads soft at Riverview Park Zoo.
Yano Melangagio
To keep children out of the dangerous Riverview Park Lagoon, caretaker J.J. Opensy dug up a sprinkler pipe and placed it in the swimming pool, which hadn't been used in years. July 21, 1940
JOHN VAN HOOZER
The Henry Doorly zoo's Lied Jungle and Desert Dome are seen from above with Rosenblatt Stadium nearby on Nov. 27, 2000.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Fletcher, 11, leads his father, Garth, across the rope bridge at the Henry Doorly Zoo's Lied Jungle on Feb. 11, 2007.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jennifer Giessinger hand-feeds treats to a ring-tailed lemur in the Lied Jungle in 2008.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jennifer Giessinger hand-feeds treats to a silvery-cheeked hornbill in 2008. The bird was losing its eyesight and had to be hand-fed.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Henry Doorly Zoo Director Lee Simmons, left, with his replacement, Dennis Pate, the executive director of the Jacksonville (Florida) Zoo in January 2009. The pair toured the Lied Jungle.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eugene Mahoney and Dr. Lee Simmons at the Lied Jungle at the Henry Doorly Zoo in 1992.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Lee Simmons, director of the Henry Doorly Zoo, and Lynn Phares, vice president of public relations and community affairs for ConAgra, are shown in the Lied Jungle, then under construction at the Henry Doorly Zoo, in 1991. ConAgra had recently given a $10,000 grant to the Nebraska ETV Network toward the production of a special program documenting the construction of the rainforest environment at the zoo.