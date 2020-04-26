A 74-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Sunday when the vehicle he was driving went through a guardrail and landed in a Council Bluffs culvert on Indian Creek.
Keith Cunningham of Omaha had been reported missing and may have suffered a medical condition, according to a spokesman for the Council Bluffs Police Department. Cunningham was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers were sent to the area beneath the Broadway viaduct about 9:15 a.m. after a passerby spotted a red Ford Explorer in the culvert. Investigators determined that the vehicle broke through a metal guardrail and concrete barrier before falling approximately 12 feet and landing on its wheels.
The vehicle was found in about 1 to 2 feet of water, the spokesman said. Cunningham was extricated with the help of the Council Bluffs Fire Department.
