A 74-year-old man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening on Sunday when the vehicle he was driving went through a guardrail and landed in a Council Bluffs culvert on Indian Creek.

Keith Cunningham of Omaha had been reported missing and may have a medical condition, according to a spokesman for the Council Bluffs Police Department. Cunningham was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers were sent to the area beneath the Broadway viaduct about 9:15 a.m. after a passerby spotted a red Ford Explorer in the culvert. Investigators determined that the vehicle broke through a metal guardrail and concrete barrier before falling about 12 feet and landing on its wheels.

The vehicle was found in about 1 to 2 feet of water, the spokesman said. Cunningham was extricated with the help of the Council Bluffs Fire Department.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email