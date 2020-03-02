LeaplingAlexander

Alexander Joseph Duvall

 KATRINA M. MOERLES
LeaplingBabyAlexander2

Phyllis and Gregory Duvall of Omaha with newborn son Alexander Joseph Duvall.

Alexander Joseph Duvall was born Saturday to Phyllis and Gregory Duvall of Omaha at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

Mom and Dad plan to celebrate his birthday on Feb. 28.

The “leapling” baby is the couple’s 10th child.

