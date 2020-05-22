Fred and Judy Whitesel on their wedding day in 1959. They are among six residents of the Life Care Center of Elkhorn to die of the coronavirus. Fifty-seven residents have tested positive for the virus.
Fred Whitesel wasn’t one for sonnets or flowers or lavish gifts of jewelry. But he and wife Judy had a strong, steady connection, a marriage that lasted 60 years, even as Fred, 83, became more frail and dementia gripped Judy, 81.
“Their love has made me reflect on what love is,” daughter-in-law Phylis Whitesel said. “It doesn’t have to be all that” — the grand gestures — “to make it a bond forever.”
So their family has decided to consider it a blessing that the couple died just hours apart on Monday.
Judy first, then Fred almost 12 hours later.
Both had COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“In our hearts and in our minds, we know they’re in a better place, and we’re at peace with that,” said Steven Whitesel, their son.
Both were residents of the Life Care Center of Elkhorn, the Omaha nursing home battling a severe coronavirus outbreak. Six residents there have died, including Fred and Judy Whitesel, and 57 have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The couple tested positive about a week ago but initially didn’t have any symptoms.
But the coronavirus can be unpredictable: by Friday morning, Judy Whitesel had taken a turn for the worse and was admitted to the hospital.
“It sounds like with this COVID, it just changes by the hour,” Phylis Whitesel said.
Steven Whitesel was wary of putting his elderly mother on a ventilator — he didn’t want to prolong her suffering. She died Monday morning.
Back at the nursing home, Fred was told that his wife died, but his son wasn’t sure how much he actually grasped.
Hours later, another phone call: Now Fred was declining rapidly and headed to the emergency room. He died that evening. The couple would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in September.
Steven and Phylis Whitesel said they don’t blame the nursing home, where the couple received clean sheets, good food and manicures for Judy during their three-year stay.
“There’s so much about this virus that’s unknown,” Phylis Whitesel said. “I just really don’t think it’s fair to put blame on anyone. God knew it was their time.”
And past generations of the Whitesel family have weathered this kind of loss before. A century ago, Fred Whitesel’s grandfather died during the Spanish flu pandemic.
Fred Whitesel was born in Waterloo in 1936, and Judy Paasch was born in Omaha in 1939. They married in 1959 — a black-and-white photo from their wedding day shows Judy beaming — and spent most of their lives in the Millard and Elkhorn areas.
Fred, always handy, worked as a mechanic, in construction and for almost 50 years as a truck driver. Judy worked at the Richman-Gordman department store in the 1970s and ‘80s and then stayed home to raise Steven and his sister, Vicki, who died in 1996.
They had their own hobbies — Fred liked to tinker, Judy liked to craft — but shared a love of camping and their three grandchildren, Haley, Kayla and Noah.
Even as the coronavirus pandemic has rocked so many lives — including theirs — friends, family and the staff at the hospital and nursing home have been so kind, Steven and Phylis Whitesel said.
A small graveside service will be held, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Open Door Mission.
1 of 9
Rosemary Holeman was an avid traveler, visiting China in 2006. The onetime host of an Omaha children’s TV program died at home Jan. 3. Read more
Mark E. Horwich, 51, was on duty with the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department of West Virginia when he was killed Jan. 11 in a crash en route to a structure fire near the town of Newton. Horwich was alone in a firetruck that went off the road and crashed, said Adam Smith, the assistant fire chief with the department. Horwich was a former captain with the Boys Town Volunteer Fire Department. Read more
Mark Lambrecht and his wife, Kristi, started working from their basement, then from their garage, then, finally, from a building in downtown Omaha, turning Lambrecht Glass Studio Inc. into a company that did projects for St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Cloisters on the Platte and the Holy Family Shrine.
Lambrecht died Jan. 14 after a yearlong battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 67. Read more
During his 38 years at Benson High School, Alfred “Fred” Pisasale was one of the school’s most popular teachers. Pisasale, a 1946 Central High School graduate who wrestled and played tennis at Omaha University, died Jan. 22 after a brief illness. He was 91. Read more
Omaha real estate developer Millard Roy Seldin was just 12 when he first demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit. He bought a bike paid for with money he earned selling magazines door to door. He then used that bike to do more paper routes and earn more money. Years later, while in college, Seldin used those skills and work ethic to help his father, Ben Seldin, form the homebuilding company Seldin and Seldin.
Millard Roy Seldin, a native of Council Bluffs, died on Jan. 24 at age 93 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Read more
Officer Aaron Hanson, Falco’s handler on the job and his chauffeur in retirement, called The World-Herald on Jan. 28 to say the 14-year-old canine crime fighter was being put to sleep. Falco had developed a brain tumor that was causing him to suffer as he experienced an increasing number of seizures. Read more
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2020:
1 of 9
Rosemary Holeman was an avid traveler, visiting China in 2006. The onetime host of an Omaha children’s TV program died at home Jan. 3. Read more
Longtime prosecutor Gary Lacey helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Lacey died Jan. 2 at the age of 77. Read more
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark E. Horwich, 51, was on duty with the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department of West Virginia when he was killed Jan. 11 in a crash en route to a structure fire near the town of Newton. Horwich was alone in a firetruck that went off the road and crashed, said Adam Smith, the assistant fire chief with the department. Horwich was a former captain with the Boys Town Volunteer Fire Department. Read more
KAM KLOTH PHOTOGRAPHY
Mark Lambrecht and his wife, Kristi, started working from their basement, then from their garage, then, finally, from a building in downtown Omaha, turning Lambrecht Glass Studio Inc. into a company that did projects for St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Cloisters on the Platte and the Holy Family Shrine.
Lambrecht died Jan. 14 after a yearlong battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 67. Read more
If a measure of one’s life was taken in days, Jimmy Smith got fewer than average. He died Jan. 15 at age 65.
If a measure was taken in wealth, the retired U.S. Postal Service worker who put in 33 years wouldn’t crack the upper tiers of American society.
But if that measure were taken in lives changed, then the former youth coach would break the scale. If you needed it, Jimmy gave it to you. Read more
JIMMY SMITH FAMILY
During his 38 years at Benson High School, Alfred “Fred” Pisasale was one of the school’s most popular teachers. Pisasale, a 1946 Central High School graduate who wrestled and played tennis at Omaha University, died Jan. 22 after a brief illness. He was 91. Read more
Omaha real estate developer Millard Roy Seldin was just 12 when he first demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit. He bought a bike paid for with money he earned selling magazines door to door. He then used that bike to do more paper routes and earn more money. Years later, while in college, Seldin used those skills and work ethic to help his father, Ben Seldin, form the homebuilding company Seldin and Seldin.
Millard Roy Seldin, a native of Council Bluffs, died on Jan. 24 at age 93 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Read more
Officer Aaron Hanson, Falco’s handler on the job and his chauffeur in retirement, called The World-Herald on Jan. 28 to say the 14-year-old canine crime fighter was being put to sleep. Falco had developed a brain tumor that was causing him to suffer as he experienced an increasing number of seizures. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Frank Bemis, who served as Douglas County assessor for 24 years before retiring to work in the real estate and insurance businesses, died Feb. 14. Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.