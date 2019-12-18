Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo was sentenced to probation Wednesday for failing to file income tax returns for 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Palermo will spend the next four years on federal probation and pay a $35,000 fine.
Palermo, who answered reporters' questions after the sentencing, said: “It’s easy for me to play the victim, and instead of doing that, I actually accepted responsibility.”
He said he will not resign from office and plans to run again when he’s up for re-election in 2021.
Palermo’s colleagues on the council have made no move to remove him. The City Charter allows that action if the council decides he has committed a crime that violated his oath of office.
Council President Chris Jerram and other council members have said little publicly about Palermo’s legal woes. Palermo is the council’s vice president.
U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Palermo Wednesday on the three misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to file tax returns, based on federal sentencing guidelines.
In addition to the fine, Palermo has agreed to pay $21,209 in restitution for taxes owed. His lawyer, James Martin Davis, says he takes responsibility for his mistakes.
Palermo could have spent up to a year in prison on each of the counts, along with fines of up to $100,000 and a year of supervised release.
Buescher said he took into account Palermo’s lack of a criminal record in sentencing him to probation and said he wanted to make sure the fine reflected the seriousness of the offense.
Prosecutors said Palermo knew or should have known to file tax returns for his tree-trimming business on gross income of $145,434 in 2012, $220,400 in 2013 and $129,612 in 2014.
Palermo pleaded guilty to the charges in September. At the time, he said that he would not resign his council seat.
Palermo was elected to the council in 2017, having served previously as a member of the Omaha Public Schools board.
