Omaha City Councilman Rich Pahls has entered the race for the Nebraska Legislature.
Pahls on Tuesday filed to run for west Omaha’s District 31 seat, which he held from 2005 to 2013. He’s currently serving his second term on the City Council, representing southwest Omaha.
A former Millard Public Schools principal and administrator, Pahls, 76, said in a phone interview that the Legislature needs to ensure that all Nebraska students benefit equally from tax dollars. And schools, he said, must be held accountable for the results they produce.
Pahls also spoke of examining “the total (tax) structure” in the state, including scrutinizing tax exemptions and finding ways to provide property tax relief.
“We need to be fair to everyone, not just to certain groups of people,” he said.
Boosting tax incentives for businesses will lead to a crop of better job opportunities, he said.
Pahls ended his previous stint in the Legislature as chairman of the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee. He said he’s proud that the committee’s work helped maintain Nebraska’s status as an insurance-friendly state.
Pahls could face a young, eager educator in the race for the District 31 seat.
Tim Royers, a Millard West High School social studies teacher and former debate coach, filed to run for the seat in 2019. Royers was named the 2016 Nebraska Teacher of the Year.
The current officeholder, State Sen. Rick Kolowski, is term limited.
Two other people — Alexander Martin and Mark Gruenewald — also have filed for the District 31 seat.
11 key developments around the Omaha metro area
Heartwood Preserve
ONYX Automotive in January became the first business to launch operations on the 500-acre redevelopment site poised to become a mecca of office, housing and entertainment venues. Under construction are office campuses for local business biggies including Applied Underwriters, Valmont Industries and The Carson Group. Developers expect the property value of the overall site, bounded generally by 144th, 153rd and Pine Streets and West Dodge Road, to rise by more than $1 billion when completed over 15 or so years.
SB ARCHITECTS
192 Street & West Dodge Road
Underway are huge projects by two separate real estate developers that will transform some 250 acres around 192nd Street and West Dodge Road. The work, estimated to top $1.5 billion, includes office, commercial and residential venues on the southwest and southeast corners of the intersection. Developer Curt Hofer is leading the Avenue One project, and R&R Realty of West Des Moines is behind two office parks.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Downtown ‘districts’
Helping to change the downtown Omaha landscape north of Dodge Street are three districts. The $300 million Millwork Commons launched with the (ongoing) restoration of the Ashton warehouse at 12th and Nicholas Streets into a new home for tech company Flywheel. The Builder’s District centers on the rising new worldwide headquarters for Kiewit Corp. near 16th and Burt Streets. The Capitol District entertainment area began years ago but in 2020 is to finish construction of an office and retail building that is the last major structural piece at the site near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue.
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blackstone area of midtown Omaha
A food hall, a resurrected historic hotel and an upscale condo project are poised to be the latest newcomers to the hip and growing Blackstone area that’s anchored along the Farnam corridor near 40th Street. Millions of dollars have been invested in an area buoyed by increased building and growth of the nearby University of Nebraska Medical Center.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
La Vista City Centre
Construction continues at the $235 million City Centre campus — a mix of residential, commercial and entertainment uses along the 84th Street corridor in La Vista. Another phase of apartments is to open this summer, and multiple businesses are preparing their spaces. An indoor-outdoor music venue is to break ground as soon as the ground thaws.
TACK ARCHITECTS
Data center central
Sarpy County, in the area of Highway 370 and Highway 50, continues its rise as the state’s data center hub. Google announced its multimillion-dollar facility most recently, making that the county’s eighth data center. Facebook is expanding its data center construction. A recent study by University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers found that operation of the county’s largest four data centers (at the time Fidelity, Travelers, Yahoo-turned-Oath and Facebook) had an annual statewide economic impact of $522 million, with an employment impact of nearly 1,900 direct and indirect jobs.
Riverfront
Omaha is in the midst of a nearly $300 million transformation of three downtown parks into The RiverFront, an effort aimed in part at revving up recruitment and retention of workforce talent. Major construction on the Gene Leahy Mall is expected to finish up in late 2021, with work on some amenities stretching into 2024. Work on nearby Lewis & Clark Landing near the foot of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge is set to begin in late summer to early fall 2020. Work on Heartland of America Park, which sits between the Conagra campus and the Missouri River, east of Eighth and Douglas Streets, carries into 2024.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Nearly tripling its footprint over the past few years, Children’s has acquired several buildings near 84th Street and West Dodge Road, including the former HDR office campus along Indian Hills Drive. Currently under construction is the nine-story Hubbard Center for Children that’s scheduled to open in 2021 on the northern side of the hospital. Neighboring pockets are seeing their own development bursts, including an office strip to the west. On the north side of West Dodge and Children’s, two mixed-use developments anchored by bank branches have risen.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Topgolf pocket
A corridor near Westroads Mall is seeing a dramatic shift from a car dealership row to a family entertainment zone. Change is led by the new and rising 10-acre Topgolf venue estimated to cost about $23 million and poised to open in late March. Other commercial structures are set to rise, one with a Chipotle restaurant. Joe Ricketts, father of Nebraska’s governor and patriarch of the family that owns the Chicago Cubs, also has purchased about 8 acres along that stretch but hasn’t disclosed his plans.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Omaha
Big change is expected around the Omaha Housing Authority’s Southside Terrace complex near 29th and T Streets. A recently awarded $1.3 million federal grant aims to start the planning for how the site and surrounding areas can be redeveloped if 350-plus aging public housing units are demolished.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ames Plaza
A decaying North Omaha shopping hub near 56th Street and Ames Avenue has been resuscitated with about $18 million in a redevelopment effort led by Omaha’s White Lotus Group. Much of the commercial space on the 14-acre site that dates back 60 years had been condemned before a couple of key structures were revamped and a new row house project built. The latest phase is the former 44,000-square-foot Ames Bowling Center structure that has been re-purposed into the Ames Innovation Center.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.