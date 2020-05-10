The costume design department at the Omaha Community Playhouse is busy refurbishing outfits for its 45th annual production of “A Christmas Carol.’’
Things like vests, neck stocks and ball gowns.
But when Playhouse board member Tina Ames, a vice president of marketing and communication at CHI Health, approached them about making masks for staff and patients, the five people in the costume department were glad to help.
“We have at least an hour or two in every workday that we can put toward it,’’ said Lindsay Pape, the Playhouse’s resident costume designer.
She picked up materials for 200 masks from CHI Health on Tuesday and by Thursday, nearly all 200 were done. A few volunteers and other staff members also are helping.
Each mask already was cut out and embroidered with the words CHI Health, so Pape said they just had to add pleats and elastic.
“It’s not very complicated steps,’’ Pape said. “We’ll drop them off on Tuesday and get another 200.’’
Pape and many in her crew already had been making masks for family and friends.
“We’ll keep working on it every week until supplies run out or the final number is met,’’ she said.
Ann Kane and her family are producing masks. Everyone has a job.
Ann Kane and her family have made around 200 masks.
UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop at his apartment near downtown Omaha.
Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up to fill the needs of various nonprofits.
Matt Van Zante prints parts for face shields in his basement.
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields.
Matt Van Zante is among a group making face shields for personal protective equipment for medical personnel.
Matt Van Zante shows off one of the finished face shields he helped make.
Matt Van Zante shows off a finished face shield.
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields in Matt Van Zante's basement.
