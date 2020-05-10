Costume sewers

The costume design department at the Omaha Community Playhouse is busy refurbishing outfits for its 45th annual production of “A Christmas Carol.’’

Things like vests, neck stocks and ball gowns.

But when Playhouse board member Tina Ames, a vice president of marketing and communication at CHI Health, approached them about making masks for staff and patients, the five people in the costume department were glad to help.

“We have at least an hour or two in every workday that we can put toward it,’’ said Lindsay Pape, the Playhouse’s resident costume designer.

Lindsay Pape

Lindsay Pape said her costume design department will keep sewing masks "until supplies run out or the final number is met."

She picked up materials for 200 masks from CHI Health on Tuesday and by Thursday, nearly all 200 were done. A few volunteers and other staff members also are helping.

Each mask already was cut out and embroidered with the words CHI Health, so Pape said they just had to add pleats and elastic.

“It’s not very complicated steps,’’ Pape said. “We’ll drop them off on Tuesday and get another 200.’’

Pape and many in her crew already had been making masks for family and friends.

“We’ll keep working on it every week until supplies run out or the final number is met,’’ she said.

