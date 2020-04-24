20200425_new_parks1

A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha. City parks will reopen on Saturday after being closed because of coronavirus. 

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

In need of some fresh air and sunshine? Omaha’s parks will reopen Saturday, nearly a week earlier than planned — though restrictions will remain in place.

Whether city pools will open this summer remains to be seen.

Mayor Jean Stothert said Friday that parks will be open citywide with restricted hours, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Park users must still follow social distancing guidelines, including limiting groups to 10 and maintaining six feet of space.

Earlier this month, Stothert had closed all city parks through April 30 because too many people failed to follow regulations designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Omaha Police Department had been called about large gatherings in multiple city parks.

The city's dog parks also are being reopened, but Omaha’s 197 playgrounds will remain closed. Stothert pleaded with parents to keep children off the playgrounds because the city can't keep the equipment disinfected.

“We want you to enjoy the outside, but we really want to protect your safety, too,” Stothert said.

Papio Missouri River Natural Resource District lakes that are managed by the city, such as Flanagan Lake and Standing Bear Lake, also will open.

The future is less certain for the city's 15 pools.

Stothert and Parks Director Brook Bench said pools and splashgrounds won’t open June 1 because 10-person limits on public gatherings would make that difficult to do.

But the mayor said it's possible that city pools could open later in the summer, and possibly stay open later in the year than normal, into August or September.

Stothert also floated the idea that some, but not all, of the city’s pools could open. The hours of operation could be extended as well to allow people to space out when they visit the pool.

Part of the determination about how pools operate will depend on when school starts in the fall, she said.

The city’s summer camps will be evaluated in a similar manner as the pools.

