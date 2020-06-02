Omaha’s nightly curfew — set to expire after Tuesday night — could be extended by a week, pending approval of the City Council on Tuesday and an order of the mayor.
Mayor Jean Stothert on Sunday declared
a rare state of emergency in the wake of protesting in Omaha that followed the deaths of two black men, one in Omaha, one in Minneapolis.
Her declaration included a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night.
Omaha’s city charter grants the mayor the power to declare a state of emergency for up to 72 hours if the city “is in imminent danger of suffering civil disturbance, disorder, riot or other occurrence which will seriously and substantially endanger the health, safety and property of the citizens.”
Such a declaration gives the mayor the ability to set a curfew, also for 72 hours. Extending the declaration beyond that time frame requires council approval.
A resolution, which will go before the council Tuesday, would extend the state of emergency by one week. It states that the mayor would have the ability to end the declaration before the one-week extension if she believes that conditions in the city “no longer warrant it.”
A spokeswoman for the mayor said Stothert likely will consult with Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer about extending the curfew.
Stothert has said the curfew applies to public spaces such as streets, alleys and private spots accessible to the public. There are some exceptions, including for transportation.
A violation of the curfew can lead to a misdemeanor and up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday that no curfew will be in place for the capital city Tuesday night. A curfew was issued in Lincoln Sunday and Monday nights.
Photos: Fourth day of protests in Omaha after James Scurlock's shooter not charged
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Omaha World-Herald reporter Reece Ristau has his bag searched by law enforcement as people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A person bleeds while being detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger talks with people gathered for a demonstration on Monday in downtown Omaha.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Protesters gather at 13th and Howard on Monday in Omaha.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A group marches down 13th Street on Monday in Omaha.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger marches with protesters on Monday.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People try to leave the area on the fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger tries to make way for protesters to leave the area on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Omaha police load people they arrested on a Metro city bus during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger kneels with protesters on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Law enforcement surround people at a protest on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Law enforcement watches as people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People watch the police response from the roof the of the Paxton building during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Someone takes a photo of a broken window that someone else had broke during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People gather at the corner of 13th and Howard as National Guard troops stand by in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
People hand out water and snacks to others protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Destiny Monir, from left, Samantha Darensbourg and Windy Intellect, all of Omaha, talk with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Interstate
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block the Capitol Avenue off of I-480 on Monday, June 1, 2020. Police are trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
National Guard
Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses hands out Gatorade to a few dozen people protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Workers board up All Makes at 2520 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Protesters cross the corner of 13th and Howard street as National Guard troops stand on Monday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People hold signs at the corner of 13th and Harney Streets in Omaha on Monday shortly after it was announced no charges were being filed in the shooting death of James Scurlock.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People chat with National Guard members on Monday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine
At a press conference Monday, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office wouldn't file charges against Jake Gardner in the killing of James Scurlock during a protest Saturday. Kleine said he would welcome other video of the incident, but he said it would have to be “substantially” different from the evidence officials currently have to change his mind on charges.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Interstate
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block a downtown exit off Interstate 480 on Monday. Police were trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A flower on a sidewalk as National Guard troops and Omaha police stand at the corner of 13th and Howard in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Messages for James Scurlock are spray painted on boarded up windows Monday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Office Building
Doors and windows of the Nebraska State Office Building are boarded up as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Next Chapter bookstore
Workers board up The Next Chapter bookstore at 2508 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Jindy Intellect, of Omaha, talks with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses and Staff Sgt. Troy Thielke as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Windows are boarded up in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People walk by a building in downtown Omaha on Monday with a message for James Scurlock on the windows.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A crowd demonstrate at 13th and Howard Streets during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A police officer walks north on 13th Street during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.