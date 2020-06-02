curfew

Law enforcement officers turn vehicles away from downtown Omaha on Sunday after the 8 p.m. curfew.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha’s nightly curfew — set to expire after Tuesday night — could be extended by a week, pending approval of the City Council on Tuesday and an order of the mayor.

Mayor Jean Stothert on Sunday declared a rare state of emergency in the wake of protesting in Omaha that followed the deaths of two black men, one in Omaha, one in Minneapolis.

Her declaration included a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night.

Omaha’s city charter grants the mayor the power to declare a state of emergency for up to 72 hours if the city “is in imminent danger of suffering civil disturbance, disorder, riot or other occurrence which will seriously and substantially endanger the health, safety and property of the citizens.”

Such a declaration gives the mayor the ability to set a curfew, also for 72 hours. Extending the declaration beyond that time frame requires council approval.

A resolution, which will go before the council Tuesday, would extend the state of emergency by one week. It states that the mayor would have the ability to end the declaration before the one-week extension if she believes that conditions in the city “no longer warrant it.”

A spokeswoman for the mayor said Stothert likely will consult with Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer about extending the curfew.

Stothert has said the curfew applies to public spaces such as streets, alleys and private spots accessible to the public. There are some exceptions, including for transportation.

A violation of the curfew can lead to a misdemeanor and up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday that no curfew will be in place for the capital city Tuesday night. A curfew was issued in Lincoln Sunday and Monday nights.

Photos: Fourth day of protests in Omaha after James Scurlock's shooter not charged

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email