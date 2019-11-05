OHA Board has had no resident or racial minority member for months, but law requires both (copy)

The Omaha Housing Authority’s Southside Terrace, home to about 1,300 people, is a prospective part of a neighborhood redevelopment.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The Omaha City Council ended the controversy over lengthy vacancies on the Omaha Housing Authority board on Tuesday with little discussion and a unanimous vote.

The council approved both of Mayor Jean Stothert’s appointments to open seats on the board, one reserved for a resident of public housing and one reserved for a racial minority.

Appointees Eric Burgin and Tony Veland will join the board right away, bringing it to its full complement of seven for the first time in months.

There had been no OHA resident on the OHA board for nine months and no person of color for five months, despite a Nebraska law that requires their presence on the board.

Mayor Jean Stothert moved to fill the seats quickly after The World-Herald reported on the vacancies. She said the city had already been seeking candidates.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Burgin, a longtime north Omaha volunteer, lives at OHA’s Crown Tower. He is president of the Monmouth Park and North Omaha Neighborhood Associations.

Veland, director of community engagement for a local education nonprofit, is a former financial adviser who played football for the Huskers and in the National Football League.

City Councilman Ben Gray, in brief comments from the council dais, wished them luck in their work with OHA and thanked them for being willing to serve.

8 local mayors and their salaries

Nebraska mayors and their salaries. 

Population figures sourced from 2018 U.S. Census Bureau estimates

1 of 8

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057

twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription