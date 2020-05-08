We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

With hymnals put away, physical distancing required and masks a must, some Omaha area churches will gather again for group services this weekend.

St. Cecilia Cathedral, considered the mother church of the Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha, will offer services. Suburban Sarpy County’s St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church is another opening for services.

But a number of other churches will hold off, including King of Kings Church, Christ Community Church and Salem Baptist Church.

The first steps back follow Gov. Pete Ricketts’ move to reopen Nebraska even as some communities see rising cases and a new coronavirus testing regimen just gets underway.

The governor’s health directive establishes that each individual or household attending church must be physically separated from others by at least 6 feet. That social distancing should limit attendance.

On top of that, church and health officials are trying to keep at-risk people at home: the elderly, people with underlying health conditions, anybody who lives in those households — even anybody with restless children.

If someone who’s not in a vulnerable population plans to attend church, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour offered this advice Thursday: Go only with family, keep physically distant from others, wear a mask, then go home.

“Then it would be safe for you,” Pour said.

The governor’s reopening directive applies only to the church service itself — not Sunday school or a luncheon or coffee before church. Pour specifically advised against socializing: “I’m afraid of the lingering around, at the front and the beginning of church, in the hall — that I would not recommend.”

The issue presents a tough balance for churches: They’re trying to minister to their communities through a health crisis, when the health crisis presents risks for gathering that community. In the absence of in-person worship services, churches have gone virtual in a number of formats.

The Rev. Richard Snow, Nebraska district president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, said there’s a “great desire for the people of God to gather together.” But he said there’s a greater desire “to do so in a way that’s careful and doesn’t endanger the larger population.”

Out of the 240 Missouri Synod Lutheran churches in Nebraska, Snow estimated that less than one-third are planning to open for services.

Some of those are in communities without known coronavirus cases. Some have kept services below 10 people. But none of the large denominational churches in the Omaha area will open for services, he said.

The Rev. Jeff Loseke, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo, said the church has been diligently preparing for Sunday. On Tuesday, the church started offering daily Mass again.

Loseke said he has sensed a more somber tone from his parishioners in attendance. But he said it has gone very well, with people being respectful, careful and willing to do what’s asked.

The church has been communicating details with parishioners — emailing them, posting a letter from Loseke on the church’s website, posting a video explaining the plan to reopen, then posting a second video showing people what to expect.

“In order to do this in the most responsible way,” Loseke told his parishioners, “we need everyone’s cooperation.”

Among the restrictions, people who want to attend must sign up for Mass through an online tool, and only those people will be allowed in. Ushers will greet people upon arrival, then escort them to a seat, starting with the front of the church and filling toward the back.

Each individual or family will be seated in a single pew, and every other pew will be blocked off.

People will be offered communion, but in a more regimented, separated procedure.

Loseke also asked people to not attend church in another parish.

Nearby, for instance, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Gretna won’t open for services until later in May.

“We’re all trying to figure out how to bring back people safely,” Loseke said in a video, “and we don’t need to all be coming back at once or coming to one place at the same time.”

St. Cecilia Cathedral will have similar restrictions for its weekend services.

The Rev. Michael Grewe, pastor at St. Cecilia Cathedral, said a lot of people are ready to take the first step back. But he said it’s extremely important to him for that step to be cautious and calculated.

“My word to them has been: Let’s do a very slow start,” Grewe said.

Other churches are holding off their restart.

In a video posted this week, Christ Community Church’s lead pastor, Mark Ashton, said the church will continue online services at least through May. Just because the governor says churches can open, Ashton said, doesn’t mean it’s the wisest thing for the church to do.

In a lighthearted video with a puppet next to him, Ashton said the required limitations would make services “not quite like Christ Community Church.”

The Rev. Greg Griffith, lead pastor at King of Kings Church, said King of Kings will follow four principles in reopening: Not hurry; follow government guidelines as a minimum standard for people’s comfort; make the experience welcome and caring with a “safe, secure, spacious and sanitized” environment; and phase in its approach.

Griffith said the church is preparing to reopen for services June 7 at this point.

“We’re just experiencing community in such different ways right now,” he said. “But we’re all in this together, and we’re going to get through this together.”

The Rev. Selwyn Q. Bachus, senior pastor at Salem Baptist Church in North Omaha, said the church is in no rush to return to group services.

Bachus said some Salem members are itching to get back, but others thank him for his patience and caution.

Bachus said he doesn’t want to put anyone in danger, especially considering the virus’ impact on the African American community. He said he sees so many unknowns as local cases continue to increase.

“We really don’t know what next week holds.”

World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.

