Betsy Blake Bennett, archdeacon with the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska, applies palm ash in the sign of the cross to Rich Olivo’s forehead in this 2018 photo. Countryside Community Church is offering an ashes "to go" event this year.
This drive-thru in Omaha won't serve up burgers, fries or other fast food.
Instead, drivers will leave with a blessing and ashes to mark the beginning of Lent, a period in the Christian calendar that focuses on repentance, fasting and reflection.
Countryside Community Church will offer ashes "to go" from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, which is Ash Wednesday.
This is the first time the church, which moved to 132nd and Pacific Streets last April, has offered ashes to go, said the Rev. Chris Alexander. The goal, she said, is to reach people early so they can reflect on the beginning of Lent all day.
"It's not about getting ashes on your forehead to check it off your list of things to do, but rather to be intentional about your spirituality," Alexander said. "You literally carry a mark with you all day long."
The church offers an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. But receiving ashes in the evening can shorten the time for reflection, Alexander said.
The drive-thru event will let people drive to the church's drop-off area and, after a brief conversation, Alexander will offer a blessing and ashes. It's open to the public.
Eileen Burke-Sullivan, vice provost for mission and ministry at Creighton University, said getting ashes in such a way could take away some of the meaning of the day.
"The meaning is putting yourself into a relationship with the community and acknowledging within the community that all is not well and we need God's mercy," Burke-Sullivan said. "It's not in ashes themselves. Ashes are a symbol or a sign, but they're not magic."
Having one-on-one interaction, like what will be offered at Countryside, is good, Burke-Sullivan said. Getting ashes on the go could be the second-best option if someone can't make it to a church service, she said.
Alexander said the to-go aspect won't remove the sacred nature of Ash Wednesday.
"Sacredness is something that no matter where we are, we're in the midst of it," she said. "To bring our rituals into the sacred community is an amazing opportunity to meet God where God is, not just to bring people into our church."
1 of 19
Rosario Briganti, of Omaha, applies breading and removes excessive breading to the fish which is served at the fish fry.
Chase Bishop, right, and Mike Walenz, both of Omaha, high-five at the fish fry at Holy Name Catholic Church last week. Omaha has almost three dozen fish fry locations during the Lenten season, but the Holy Name Fish Fry is the biggest.
Thousands attend the 38th year of fish frys during the weekly "Frydays of Lent" at Holy Name Catholic Church and School in Omaha, Nebraska, Friday, March 8, 2019.
1 of 19
Rosario Briganti, of Omaha, applies breading and removes excessive breading to the fish which is served at the fish fry.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A group of people enter the fish fry.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands attend the fish fry.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chase Bishop, right, and Mike Walenz, both of Omaha, high-five at the fish fry at Holy Name Catholic Church last week. Omaha has almost three dozen fish fry locations during the Lenten season, but the Holy Name Fish Fry is the biggest.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A plate for the taking.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom LaHood, left, of Omaha, talks with Royce Burrell and Lucy Burrell of Omaha.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Adam Wright, of Omaha, who has been coming since 1992, attends the fish fry.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People attend the 38th year of fish frys.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Andrea Birkel and Blake Birkel, hold Halle, 3, and Mason, 1, while waiting in line for their food during the fish fry.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gene Walter, of Crescent, Iowa, carries a meal for him and his wife.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kendel Rowe, of Omaha, waits in line to attend the fish fry.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aron Groene, of Omaha, attempts to save a piece of fish while being served a plate of food by Tony Zimmerman, of Omaha.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer, Tom LaHood, of Omaha, sports a special apron during the fish fry.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Thousands attend the fish fry.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Jarzynka, of Omaha, and Perry Jones, right, of Council Bluffs, wait in line to attend the fish fry.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
John Thorogood, of Omaha, attends the fish fry.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman holds up a winning $250 game ticket while attending the fish fry.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Zimmerman, of Omaha, serves plates of food while volunteering at the fish fry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.