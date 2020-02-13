IMG_5060

A man died in a shooting Wednesday night inside a home near 35th and Hamilton Streets.

 NANCY GAARDER/THE WORLD-HERALD

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the Wednesday night shooting death of a 15-year-old inside a home near 35th and Hamilton Streets.

Police found Sylas Lieb, 15, dead in the home at 1405 N. 35th St. Officers were called to the address about 7:15 p.m.

The 14-year-old was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on suspicion of manslaughter.

Ed Bennett, the principal of Omaha Central High School, sent a note to Central families on Thursday noting that Sylas was a 10th grader at the downtown school.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our Central High students, Sylas Lieb ... We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family and are grieving as a school community.

"Many students will be affected by this news. We encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepared to offer support to your student during this time. We will have counselors available at Central High for students who wish to talk with someone today until 4:30 p.m."

A spokesman for the Omaha Public Schools said Sylas had attended Franklin Elementary School and Lewis & Clark Middle School.

