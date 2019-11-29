Waste Management

Omaha officials have canceled recycling pickup Friday and Saturday due to delays caused by the weather earlier this week. 

The cancellation applies to residents whose regular dates of pickup were Thursday and Friday. The schedule moved forward a day because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Garbage and yard waste collections will continue, Omaha Public Works Department said in a press release.

Waste Management, the company the city has a contract with for waste pickup, experienced delays earlier in the week because of the weather on Wednesday. The trucks normally assigned to recycling routes will be used to help pickup missed items from earlier in the week.

Two weeks ago, officials also canceled recycling pickup for residents on the Friday schedule because of delays from earlier bad weather.

