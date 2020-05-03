Jimmy Brezina

Jimmy Brezina of Lincoln won a $20,000 prize on a Nebraska Lottery scratch-off ticket last month. But that's not even the luckiest lottery related thing that's ever happened to him.

Last week, Bucky's was lucky.

Two players bought winning tickets for the Mega Millions multistate lottery game at separate Bucky's convenience stores in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Lottery website.

A ticket for Friday's drawing worth $20,000 was sold at the Bucky's at 9405 S. 144th St., in southwest Omaha. That ticket matched four of the five white numbers (28, 30, 31, 35, and 66) plus the yellow number (14). It was one of six $20,000 winning tickets sold nationwide.

A $10,000 winning ticket for the April 28 Mega Millions drawing was sold at the Bucky's at 6003 Center St. That ticket also matched four of five white numbers (13, 19, 53, 54, and 63) plus the yellow number (17). Twelve $10,000 tickets were sold nationwide.

The top prize in the next Mega Millions drawing Tuesday is estimated at $215 million, with a cash option of $173.1 million. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is $59 million, or $48.1 million in cash.

A Nebraska Pick 5 lottery player in Lexington is also a big winner. A $110,000 winning ticket was sold for Thursday's drawing at Tom's Midwest Liquor on Washington Boulevard. That ticket matched all five winning numbers: 9, 13, 14, 16, 29.

But few lottery players are as lucky as Jimmy Brezina of Lincoln. Not only did he win a $20,000 scratch-off prize playing the Golden Cherry Multiplier game in April, but also a Nebraska Lottery T-shirt once saved his life, according to the lottery's website.

Brezina told lottery officials that one day in October 2012, he was knocked out by an explosion at the mold and pattern shop in Lincoln where he worked at the time. The explosion was so loud, it could be heard for six blocks.

The blast knocked him out. When he came to, he found the upper part of his body had been riddled with bits of shrapnel from plastic PVC pipe. 

“I was bleeding pretty badly and made a beeline for the bathroom,” he told lottery officials. “It looked like a slaughterhouse in there. I didn’t realize how bad it was at first.”

Brezina said he was wearing a Nebraska Lottery T-shirt under a corduroy overshirt. When paramedics arrived, they cut off his shirt. They discovered a 1½-inch piece of PVC that was aimed at his vital organs but had snagged on the T-shirt.

“That old T-shirt saved my life,” he said.

Lottery officials said they gave Brezina two extra T-shirts for his trouble.

