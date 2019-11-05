West Maple rock

This rock in a parking lot near 156th Street and West Maple Road has caused trouble for vehicles that jump the curb. It has gained thousands of Facebook fans.

 SIERRA KARST/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha's famous rock is plaguing drivers once again.

After a short reprieve, more vehicles have gotten snagged on the boulder that camps out in a plaza near 156th Street and West Maple Road.

But one local business decided to honor the rock. Kind of.

Show a photo of yourself with the rock to servers at Mars Bar and Grill and you'll nab a $2 discount on your meal or full-size beer.

"We're close by and we have a lot of fun with it," said Mars Booth, owner of the bar and grill at 16268 Evans Plaza. 

Booth said they're too far away to see cars getting high-centered on the rock, but they've been following its rise to fame. Since becoming a local celeb, the rock has sported googly eyes and photos of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. 

Stories about the rock have been picked up by local and national news outlets. A Facebook group devoted to all of the rock's happenings has more than 8,600 fans. The rock also is designated as a tourist destination on Google Maps — and it has a 5-star review. 

Booth and her husband have joined in the fun. They've added the Mars rover into a picture of the rock. In another photo, Booth posed next to the boulder clad in a dinosaur costume. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

