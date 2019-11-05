...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:45 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 24.9 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
This rock in a parking lot near 156th Street and West Maple Road has caused trouble for vehicles that jump the curb. It has gained thousands of Facebook fans.
Omaha's famous rock is plaguing drivers once again.
After a short reprieve, more vehicles have gotten snagged on the boulder that camps out in a plaza near 156th Street and West Maple Road.
But one local business decided to honor the rock. Kind of.
Show a photo of yourself with the rock to servers at Mars Bar and Grill and you'll nab a $2 discount on your meal or full-size beer.
"We're close by and we have a lot of fun with it," said Mars Booth, owner of the bar and grill at 16268 Evans Plaza.
Booth said they're too far away to see cars getting high-centered on the rock, but they've been following its rise to fame. Since becoming a local celeb, the rock has sported googly eyes and photos of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
Stories about the rock have been picked up by local and national news outlets. A Facebook group devoted to all of the rock's happenings has more than 8,600 fans. The rock also is designated as a tourist destination on Google Maps — and it has a 5-star review.
Booth and her husband have joined in the fun. They've added the Mars rover into a picture of the rock. In another photo, Booth posed next to the boulder clad in a dinosaur costume.
