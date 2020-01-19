Students from nine Omaha-area high schools will take the Holland Performing Arts Center stage Monday evening to perform their original dance, music and spoken-word poetry inspired by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The free event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. It’s the culmination of the second annual Living the Dream Original Social Justice Music, Poetry and Dance Competition, sponsored by the City of Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department.
Franklin Thompson, director of the department, promised minimal speechifying by dignitaries and maximal creativity from teenagers who were challenged to interpret King-related themes artistically. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is to give a welcome, Thompson will help emcee, and the young people will get on with the show.
“We want the adults to sit back and learn from the kids,” Thompson said. “This is their night to shine, their night to say, ‘This is what we feel can make Omaha a better place.’ ”
Monday’s event will include 29 performances in several categories of dance and vocal and instrumental music, plus three spoken-word categories: Living the Dream, #BEKIND&BRAVE and Social and Political Critique.
They’re competing for cash prizes, including a $1,000 grand prize, as well as individual trophies and a school trophy.
The event’s stated purposes are to “adopt the principles of Martin Luther King Jr. and other social justice and human rights warriors, and to encourage more original writing and other artistic compositions by students.”
The performers are from Bryan, Omaha North, Omaha South, Westside, Omaha Central, Omaha Northwest, Bellevue East, Blackburn and Millard North High Schools.
“The main thing is to try and promote change agency at a younger age,” Thompson said. “That doesn’t mean they have to grow up to be a social worker or a politician. You can be a banker or a social worker and be a change agent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.