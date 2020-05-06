We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Celebrating Mass with schoolchildren, presiding over confirmation ceremonies and speaking at graduations are just some of the tasks Omaha Archbishop George Lucas said he’s missing during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s been an unusual spring, to say the least,” Lucas said Wednesday. “I feel the loss of that interaction with the people. Like most everyone else in the church, I’ve been trying to stay in touch through technology.”

Lucas provided encouraging words Wednesday to staffers at several Omaha-area CHI Health hospitals. He began the day at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy at 6:30 a.m. to bless caregivers who have been treating COVID-19 patients. Later, he visited Immanuel Medical Center and Lakeside and Midlands hospitals.

“We look to Jesus, the divine physician, for an example of how we’re to treat our neighbors,” Lucas said at Bergan. “He moved right in whenever there was someone who needed healing, was isolated or was an outcast. You’re able to do that in the community in, of course, a very special way.”

He added that the “very professional” work being done by CHI Health staffers is critical to helping patients and their families deal with feelings of isolation and loss. He then invoked a special blessing for the staff and sprinkled holy water.

“I encourage everyone to be prayerful these days, and we pray for the ability to deal with the effects (of the virus), including isolation and economic hardship,” Lucas said. “The great health care (provided) here is a reminder to us that there are people who are dedicated, day by day, and they are ready to assist us receive healing.”

Afterward, Lucas said he has stayed busy attending meetings via the Zoom app. He also has been making videos to be shared with teachers in Catholic schools.

“We know that the teachers are working really hard,” he said. “But they are working without the joy of being with their students, and that is so hard for them.”

Lucas, who often says Mass in correctional facilities, said his thoughts also are with the inmates. He had planned to celebrate Mass on Easter at one of the correctional facilities in the state.

“I particularly feel badly for residents of the correctional centers,” he said. “They are especially isolated, and now they’re without some of the religious consolation that we can provide.”