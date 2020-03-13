...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...RAIN AND SNOW WILL BEGIN LATE THIS AFTERNOON, THEN WILL
TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW OVERNIGHT. HEAVIEST SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE
BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 8AM SATURDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
2 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS FRIDAY NIGHT AND
SATURDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Archbishop George Lucas has granted dispensation from obligation of Sunday Mass as officials have asked to limit gatherings of more that 250 people in a response to coronavirus.
Archbishop George Lucas has granted a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for Catholics in the Archdiocese of Omaha and the Diocese of Lincoln.
The announcement was made Friday in an email sent to priests and came after "hearing from Gov. Pete Ricketts," the email said.
The Department of Health and Human Services has called for communities to limit the size of public gatherings to fewer than 250 people. This limitation would affect some Sunday and weekday Masses, weddings and special events, the email states.
"Those who choose to act on the dispensation are encouraged to attend a weekday Mass when crowds are smaller, but they are not obliged to do so," Lucas said in the email.
A few options for large parishes were listed, including "conducting simultaneous Masses at two locations. Of course, this is possible only if you have more than one priest. Another option may be to set up a video screen in the basement or gym so that people can view the Mass from the church and have Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion bring them Communion."
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Photos: Nebraska serves as quarantine site for coronavirus
1 of 30
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
