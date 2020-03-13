20200314_new_church_pic1

Archbishop George Lucas has granted dispensation from obligation of Sunday Mass as officials have asked to limit gatherings of more that 250 people in a response to coronavirus.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Archbishop George Lucas has granted a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for Catholics in the Archdiocese of Omaha and the Diocese of Lincoln.

The announcement was made Friday in an email sent to priests and came after "hearing from Gov. Pete Ricketts," the email said.  

The Department of Health and Human Services has called for communities to limit the size of public gatherings to fewer than 250 people. This limitation would affect some Sunday and weekday Masses, weddings and special events, the email states. 

"Those who choose to act on the dispensation are encouraged to attend a weekday Mass when crowds are smaller, but they are not obliged to do so," Lucas said in the email. 

A few options for large parishes were listed, including "conducting simultaneous Masses at two locations. Of course, this is possible only if you have more than one priest. Another option may be to set up a video screen in the basement or gym so that people can view the Mass from the church and have Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion bring them Communion."

Mass is also aired on every Sunday on WOWT at 10:30 a.m. and is available at https://archomaha.org/mass-for-shut-ins/. It's also aired on EWTN. 

