Daisy the giraffe died Wednesday. She lived well beyond her life expectancy.

The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo’s oldest giraffe died Wednesday.

Daisy lived well beyond her life expectancy. The matriarch was 26 years, 9 months and 11 days old. According to the zoo, the average life expectancy for a female giraffe is 20.2 years.

After assessing Daisy’s quality of life with a severe degenerative joint disease, the decision to humanely euthanize her was made by the zoo’s animal health team, the zoo announced.

Daisy was 27 years old when she was euthanized Wednesday.

Daisy was born March 7, 1993, and came to the Henry Doorly Zoo on Nov. 1, 1994. She is the mother to three calves, grandmother to seven and great-grandmother to five. Daisy’s daughter, Dottie, and granddaughters LoLo, Zoey and Penelope live in the African Grasslands habitat at the zoo. Other members of her family have been moved to different zoos as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Daisy was a reticulated giraffe, one of four giraffe species that is now listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List with less than 16,000 in the wild.

