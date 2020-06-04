20200604_new_oldmarketbusinesses_zl1 (copy)

A new curfew is a possibility for Friday and Saturday nights in Omaha, according to the Old Market Association.

Curfews could be in place again this weekend in Omaha as protesters plan new demonstrations around the city.

The Old Market Association told its members in an email Thursday that a curfew was under consideration for Friday and Saturday nights.

In an email, the neighborhood group said it expects "small groups of peaceful demonstrations to continue to occur in our historic neighborhood nightly for the next few days. We welcome those needing to be heard."

Mayor Jean Stothert's office has not announced a new curfew. But the City Council this week gave her the authority to impose one.

During a press conference Wednesday, Stothert recommended that local business owners with boarded-up windows keep the boards in place a few more days.

Recent protests have remained peaceful, but last Friday and Saturday nights, demonstrations were marred by acts of vandalism and the shooting death of a 22-year-old protester in the Old Market.

New protests are planned in several locations Friday: at Memorial Park; 60th and Center Streets; near 72nd and Dodge Streets; and downtown.

A Saturday evening protest is planned at the Douglas County Courthouse downtown.

A prayer vigil also could occur in North Omaha, near the family home of James Scurlock, the protester who was shot and killed by Jake Gardner, the owner of The Hive bar, last Saturday night. 

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine initially recommended no charges against Gardner but has since decided he will ask a judge to appoint a special prosecutor and convene a grand jury in the Omaha man's death.

Protesters have cited Scurlock's death as the latest example of a black man dying unnecessarily. 

