Curfews could be in place again this weekend in Omaha as protesters plan new demonstrations around the city.
The Old Market Association told its members in an email Thursday that a curfew was under consideration for Friday and Saturday nights.
In an email, the neighborhood group said it expects "small groups of peaceful demonstrations to continue to occur in our historic neighborhood nightly for the next few days. We welcome those needing to be heard."
During a press conference Wednesday, Stothert recommended that local business owners with boarded-up windows keep the boards in place a few more days.
Recent protests have remained peaceful, but last Friday and Saturday nights, demonstrations were marred by acts of vandalism and the shooting death of a 22-year-old protester in the Old Market.
New protests are planned in several locations Friday: at Memorial Park; 60th and Center Streets; near 72nd and Dodge Streets; and downtown.
A Saturday evening protest is planned at the Douglas County Courthouse downtown.
A prayer vigil also could occur in North Omaha, near the family home of James Scurlock, the protester who was shot and killed by Jake Gardner, the owner of The Hive bar, last Saturday night.
Protesters have cited Scurlock's death as the latest example of a black man dying unnecessarily.
Photos: Fourth day of protests in Omaha after James Scurlock's shooter not charged
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Omaha World-Herald reporter Reece Ristau has his bag searched by law enforcement as people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A person bleeds while being detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger talks with people gathered for a demonstration on Monday in downtown Omaha.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Protesters gather at 13th and Howard on Monday in Omaha.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A group marches down 13th Street on Monday in Omaha.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger marches with protesters on Monday.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People try to leave the area on the fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger tries to make way for protesters to leave the area on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People are detained after a bottleneck of protesters led to a moment of chaos during the fourth day of protests in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Omaha police load people they arrested on a Metro city bus during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Deputy Chief Ken Kanger kneels with protesters on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Law enforcement surround people at a protest on the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Law enforcement watches as people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People watch the police response from the roof the of the Paxton building during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Someone takes a photo of a broken window that someone else had broke during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People gather at the corner of 13th and Howard as National Guard troops stand by in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
People hand out water and snacks to others protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Destiny Monir, from left, Samantha Darensbourg and Windy Intellect, all of Omaha, talk with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Interstate
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block the Capitol Avenue off of I-480 on Monday, June 1, 2020. Police are trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
National Guard
Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses hands out Gatorade to a few dozen people protesting for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Workers board up All Makes at 2520 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Protesters cross the corner of 13th and Howard street as National Guard troops stand on Monday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People hold signs at the corner of 13th and Harney Streets in Omaha on Monday shortly after it was announced no charges were being filed in the shooting death of James Scurlock.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People chat with National Guard members on Monday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine
In a change from Monday’s comments, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Tuesday that he is “weighing the potential” for a grand jury to look into the killing of James Scurlock, saying it’s “another way to clear the air.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Interstate
The Nebraska State Patrol and a heavy truck block a downtown exit off Interstate 480 on Monday. Police were trying to discourage protesters from coming downtown.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A flower on a sidewalk as National Guard troops and Omaha police stand at the corner of 13th and Howard in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Messages for James Scurlock are spray painted on boarded up windows Monday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Office Building
Doors and windows of the Nebraska State Office Building are boarded up as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Next Chapter bookstore
Workers board up The Next Chapter bookstore at 2508 Farnam St. in anticipation of a fourth night of protests Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Jindy Intellect, of Omaha, talks with Nebraska National Guard Sgt. Justen Meneses and Staff Sgt. Troy Thielke as a few dozen people protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday, June 1, 2020. It was announced Monday that the bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock amid a protest on Saturday will face no charges.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
Windows are boarded up in downtown Omaha on Monday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People walk by a building in downtown Omaha on Monday with a message for James Scurlock on the windows.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People demonstrate at 13th and Howard Streets during the fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
A police officer walks north on 13th Street during a fourth day of protests in Omaha on Monday, June 01, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Monday
People protest for the fourth day in a row in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
